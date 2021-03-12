Nation Politics 12 Mar 2021 Andhra Pradesh recor ...
Andhra Pradesh records 64.34 percent polling in civic elections

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 12, 2021, 12:53 am IST
Updated Mar 12, 2021, 1:14 am IST
Out of 77.16 lakh voters, 49.64 lakh cast vote
 The polling percentage reported in 12 municipal corporations was 60 while percentage of polling in 71 municipalities/nagar panchayats was 71.37. — Representational image/DC

Vijayawada: Voting percentage in urban local body polls in the state has gone up to 64.34 from the previously assessed 62.28 per cent in Andhra Pradesh, it was announced on Thursday.

The state election commission and municipal administrations announced this after receiving final polling reports from all 12 municipal corporations and 71 municipalities/nagar panchayats in the early hours of the day.

 

Out of a total 77,16,064 voters, 49,64,834 exercised their franchise. The polling percentages reported bi-hourly on Wednesday were: 10.81 per cent at 9am, 27.09 at 11am, 43.06 at 1pm, 53.85 at 3pm, 62.29 at 5pm, followed by the final percentage of 64.34.

The polling percentage reported in 12 municipal corporations was 60. Out of 47,69,037 voters, only 28,61,550 exercised their franchise. The percentage of polling in 71 municipalities/nagar panchayats was 71.37. Out of 29,47,027 voters, 21,03,284 cast their vote.

The percentages of polling in 12 municipal corporations were: Anantapur-57.48, Chittoor-66.91, Tirupati-53.80, Guntur-60.80, Ongole-74.84, Machilipatnam-72.53, Vijayawada-62.89, Kurnool-49.73, Visakhapatnam-59.41, Vizianagaram-64.52, Eluru-56.86 and Kadapa-57.24.

 

Among 12 municipal corporations, Ongole registered the highest poll percentage at 74.84 while Kurnool registered the lowest at 49.73.

Among 12 municipal corporations, Ongole registered the highest poll percentage at 74.84 while Kurnool registered the lowest at 49.73.

The percentages of polling ULB-wise were: Dharmavaram-77.19, Gooty-69.97, Hindupur-65.70, Kadiri-65.83, Kalyanadurgam-76.57, Puttaparthy-78.77, Tadipatri-71.85, Guntakal-63.35, Rayadurgam-76.51, Madakasira-81.34, Madanapalle-61.48, Nagari-76.33, Palamaneru-71.30, Puttur-80.75, Amalapuram-77.73, Gollaprolu-78.45, Mandapeta-82.80, Mummidivaram-81.90, Peddapuram-70.85, Pitapuram-75.60, Ramachandrapuram-73.13, Samalkot-74.54, Tuni-70.22, Yeleswaram-77.12, Chilakaluripeta-73.27, Repalle-71.96, Sattenapalle- 77.33, Tenali-64.40, Vinukonda-78.05, Nandigama-77.34, Nizividu-73.68, Pedana-80.55, Tiruvuru-76.19, Vuyyuru-79.49, Allagadda-77.45, Atmakur-70.37, Dhone-57.79, Gudur-86.00, Nandikotkur-82.52, Nandyala-64.42, Yemmiganur-66.85, Adoni-50.05, Addanki-83.10,Chemakurthy-81.55, Chirala-75.95, Giddalur-67.92, Kanigiri-76.21, Markapur-72,46, Atmakur-77.25, Sullurpeta-66.26, Venkatagiri-70.93, Naidupeta-77.13, Palakonda-73.70, Palasa-73.20, Ichapuram-70.70, Narsipatnam-73.94, Yelamanchali-76.80, Bobbili-74.58, Nellimarla-74.46, Parvathipuram-74.46, Saluru-73.10, Jangareddygudem-64.43, Kovvur-77.07, Narasapur-74.69, Nidadavole-76,92, Badwel-74.26, Jammalamadugu-76.77, Mydukur-75.37, Proddatur-69.35, Rayachoti-71.71 and Yerraguntla-79.74.

 

Among them, the highest poll percentage was registered in Gudur at 86 while the lowest in Adoni at 50.05.

