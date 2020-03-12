Nation Politics 12 Mar 2020 Rajinikanth vows to ...
Rajinikanth vows to make qualified youth the CM

PTI
Published Mar 12, 2020, 12:30 pm IST
Updated Mar 12, 2020, 1:23 pm IST
However, the actor did not make any concrete announcements on floating his party
 Rajinikanth (Twitter image)

Chennai: Kollywood superstar Rajinikanth on Thursday clarified that he has no aspirations to be the chief minister of Tamil Nadu, and that he instead plans to appoint an educated youth who has compassion and self-respect.

However, other details regarding his entry to politics, such as the name of his upcoming party, or an estimated launch date, still remains in the dark.  

 

The actor did not take any names either while talking of appointing someone else for the chief ministerial position.

With a two-leadership system for party and the government, the former would stay as the party chief and act as an “opposition” to highlight issues with the governance and would not even hesitate to “remove” the head of the government, if it fails to perform, he said.

His prospective party would focus on including a substantial amount of youngsters in the age group of below 45 years while the rest would comprise retired judges and IAS and IPS officials among others.

“I myself would reach out to them and invite them (to join),” the 69-year-old actor said.

In the first official press conference since December 31, 2017, when he announced to take the political plunge, he hadn’t made any concrete statements regarding the party, but called for an “uprising” by youth, after which he would make his formal political entry.

