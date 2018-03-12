search on deccanchronicle.com
Will not leave Telangana till 2019 polls: K Chandrasekhar Rao

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | L VENKAT RAM REDDY
Published Mar 12, 2018, 1:00 am IST
Updated Mar 12, 2018, 1:11 am IST
Mr Rao was addressing the TRS Legislature Party meeting at Telangana Bhavan on Sunday ahead of the Budget session.
Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao (right), Deputy Chief Minister Md. Mohamood Ali (centre) and finance minister Etela Rajendra (left) during TRS Legislative Party meeting in Hyderabad on Sunday. (Photo: DC)
Hyderabad: TRS chief and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday said that he will not quit state politics till the 2019 elections, even though he is playing a crucial role in national politics to float the non-Congress, non-BJP Third Front. He said he will follow in the footsteps of Prime Minister Narendra Modi who continued as Gujarat Chief Minister even as he toured all the states before the 2014 general election, campaigning for the BJP.

Mr Rao was addressing the TRS Legislature Party meeting at Telangana Bhavan on Sunday ahead of the Budget session of the State Legislature.

 

Mr Rao warned ministers, MLAs, MLCs not to do anything controversial as central agencies like Intelligence, I-T, and Enforcement Directorate will be after them once he announces formation of the Third Front against the BJP. He said they should be careful when speaking over the phone, which may be tapped. 

