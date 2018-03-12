TTV Dhinakaran to launch new party on March 15

Chennai: Rebel AIADMK leader TTV Dhinakaran on Sunday announced that he would launch a new political party and unveil its flag at Melur in Madurai on Thursday to ‘retrieve’ the ruling party from the “clutches of traitors.”

Dhinakaran's announcement about the new party comes two days after the Delhi high court directed the Election Commission to allot any common symbol, preferably the pressure cooker, for his faction of the AIADMK and any one name from the three proposed by the rebel leader.

While seeking pressure cooker, which was a rage in the R K Nagar by-election that he romped home in December last year, he had suggested that Election Commission allot one of the three names — All India Amma Anna Dravidar Munnetra Kazhagam, MGR Amma Dravidar Munnetra Kazhagam and MGR Amma Dravidar Kazhagam – for his faction.

It is not clear which of the three Dhinakaran will choose for his party and get it approved by the EC. “Following the acceptance of our plea in the Delhi High Court, a function to announce the name of the party and introduce the party flag will be held on March 15 at 9 am at Melur in Madurai district,” the RK Nagar MLA said in a statement here. The party name will be announced on the day deputy chief minister O Panneerselvam presents state budget in the Assembly.

“A political party is needed to retrieve the AIADMK from the clutches of traitors. We need a registered political party to fully retrieve the AIADMK from the present rulers,” the rebel leader said.

The RK Nagar MLA’s announcement to launch a political party comes weeks after actor-politician Kamal Haasan floated his party ‘Makkal Needhi Maiam’ in Madurai. On December 31, Tamil superstar Rajinikanth had announced his decision to enter politics but he is yet to launch a party.