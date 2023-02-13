Jagan speeds up pre-election exercise with mega campaign

The YSRC will paste ‘Jagananne Maa Bhavishyatthu’ stickers on the houses of the beneficiaries of the Jagan government’s welfare schemes. (Photo: Twitter)

Vijayawada: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is speeding up the ruling YSRC’s pre-election build-up under the ‘Why Not 175’ strategy. He has come up with a new roadmap titled ‘Jagananne Maa Bhavishyatthu’ outreach programme, covering all the175 assembly constituencies.

Party leaders would visit every house to take YSR Congress party’s message to the public. Alongside, the CM would review the performances of the MLAs during a crucial meeting on Feb 13, at which ministers, MLAs, regional coordinators and party incharges would take part.

The chief minister is likely to give new and additional responsibilities to the best performers vis-à-vis mass contact and is likely to replace poor performers with new faces. The YSRC would paste ‘Jagananne Maa Bhavishyatthu’ stickers on the houses of the beneficiaries of the Jagan government’s welfare schemes. This would be done with their consents during the mass campaign.

The party chief has, for the past few months, been giving shape to the YSRC’s pre-election mass build-up. All legislators have been instructed to visit every house in their respective constituencies to resolve their problems as also local civic problems with the special funds allotted by the government.

The chief minister has been reviewing the performance of the party legislators periodically. Some 38 legislators were seen to have had poor performances as per the latest review that was based on various surveys.

Jagan Reddy warned them they would not get the ticket if they continued with the dull performances and that, if so, new faces would be brought in for the party tickets.

The chief minister has asked the legislators to complete the Gruha Saradhulu programme before attending the review meeting on Feb 13, Monday, when he would discuss about the performances of each legislator and give a roadmap and a detailed presentation about the Jagananne Maa Bhavishyatthu (Jagan is Our Future) campaign programme.

According to party sources, training for the mega campaign would be held from Feb 14 to 19 for the Gruha Saradhulus, village and ward volunteers and conveners.

A week hence, on Feb 20, the mega campaign, 'Jagananne Maa Bhavishyathu' would be launched simultaneously in all the 175 assembly constituencies across 26 districts. All the MLAs and constituency coordinators would hold the press conferences in their respective constituencies and reach out to at least 25 to 30 houses.

A door-to-door campaign of 'Jagananna Maa Bhavishyathu' by Sachivalayam conveners, household heads (Gruha Saradhulu), village and ward volunteers would start on the same day across all the 15,000 secretariats.

The YSRC high-command plans to complete the 'Jagananne Maa Bhavishyathu' campaign by Feb 27.

Former minister and Machilipatnam MLA Perni Venkatramaiah alias Nani said they would visit every house and tour localities without any mass resistance due to the implementation of the welfare schemes on saturation basis and without bias by CM Jagan.

The benefits of these schemes have gone to all the deserving people, including those from the TD and other opposition parties, they stressed.