  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Politics 12 Feb 2023 TMC stands for ' ...
Nation, Politics

TMC stands for 'Terror, Mafia, Corruption': Nadda

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Feb 13, 2023, 12:30 am IST
Updated Feb 13, 2023, 12:53 am IST
BJP national president J P Nadda addressing a public meeting in West Bengal on Sunday. (Photo: Facebook: J P Nadda)
 BJP national president J P Nadda addressing a public meeting in West Bengal on Sunday. (Photo: Facebook: J P Nadda)

Purbasthali/ Ramnagar (WB): Launching a frontal attack on the Mamata Banerjee-led regime in Bengal, BJP national president J P Nadda on Sunday said that the time has come to bid farewell to the jungle raj of the TMC, which stands for 'Terror, Mafia, Corruption'.

Claiming that the state has been brought to a “standstill” under the TMC rule, with no development in sight, Nadda, who was in Bengal on a two-day visit, said that the BJP would do what it takes to oust the TMC from power.

Referring to recent allegations of massive irregularities in implementing the PM Awas Yojana (PMAY) in West Bengal, Nadda said houses meant for the poor were looted by TMC leaders.

“During audit, it was found that people who have two-three storey buildings received houses under the scheme. This is the situation in West Bengal,” he said.

Bengal's political cauldron has been on the boil for a while over allegations and counter allegations of corruption in the implementation of the central housing scheme after it was reported that applications by several people, owning multi-storey homes, have received approval in some districts.

Nadda also said that West Bengal, despite having a woman chief minister, “tops the chart when it came to crime against women.

“The TMC stands for 'Terror and Tolabaji', 'Mafia and Money laundering' and 'Corruption'. Be it school recruitment or any other hiring, jobs are up for sale,” the BJP chief stated.

Nadda, during the day, addressed back-to-back rallies in Purbasthali area of Purba Bardhaman and Ramnagar area in Purba Medinipur, as part of the BJP's mass outreach drive ahead of the crucial panchayat polls scheduled in May.

Lauding party cadres for “putting up a brave fight against the terror tactics” of the TMC, Nadda said the mass gatherings at his rallies reflect that people are “yearning for a change”.

“It is time to bid adieu to the jungle raj of Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal. Mamata Banerjee has to be sent on a long leave. We have to remove this party from power democratically,” he said.

Mocking the feisty TMC boss, he said “despite her name being Mamata (compassion), she lacks empathy”.

Nadda also slammed the TMC government for being “neck-deep in corruption”.

Rebuffing the allegations of non-disbursal of funds against the Centre, and said, “Modi ji sends money, and as soon as it reaches here, it is siphoned off, and it turns into a scam. Modi's government is honest, while the state government is corrupt.”

Speaking about the party's defeat in the 2021 assembly polls, notwithstanding a high-octane campaign launched by the BJP top brass, he said a single failure is not the end of the road.

“Yes, we couldn't win the assembly polls, but that doesn't mean everything is finished. We will fight again to end the misrule of the TMC in West Bengal,” he said.

The TMC steamrolled its opponents to grab power for the third consecutive term in Bengal in 2021, winning 213 assembly seats, while the BJP had bagged 77 seats.

Lauding the Narendra Modi government for maintaining the momentum of India's economic growth, Nadda said, “Regardless of the pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine conflict, India has overtaken a nation (the UK) that ruled us for about two centuries. India now has become the fifth largest economy in the world.”

Reacting to Nadda's comment, the TMC dubbed him a “migratory” leader with no connection with the people of West Bengal.

“BJP leaders are like migratory birds, which come to Bengal ahead of polls and leave once defeated. We had seen how the BJP's central leaders had camped in the state before the 2021 assembly polls and the result that followed.

“Nadda Ji has failed to install BJP government even in his own state Himachal Pradesh last year,” TMC leader Kunal Ghosh said.

...
Tags: union health minister j p nadda, bjp national president, the trinamool congress (tmc), bharatiya janata party (bjp), pm awas yojana, west bengal chief minister mamata banerjee
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]


Latest From Nation

BRS MLC Palla Rajeshwara Reddy. (DC File Photo)

MLCs recall student days amid a cheerful atmosphere

Srisailam temple. (DC File Photo)

Srisaila Sikharam Drushtva Punarjanma Na Vidyate

Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaks during a 'Vijay Sankalp Rally' ahead of Tripura Legislative Assembly elections, at Chandipur in Unakoti district, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Tripura polls: CPI(M) has confessed defeat by aligning with Congress, says Shah

Secretary of BEE R K Rai, held a meeting with the Principal Resident Commissioner of AP Bhavan and former chief secretary of AP Adityanadh Das, additional commissioner NV Ramana Reddy and CEO APSECM A. Chandrasekhara Reddy on energy efficiency measures in the building. Rai said that BEE has decided to choose AP Bhavan to implement energy efficiency measures and contribute towards the goal of reducing carbon emissions. (Image Source: Facebook)

AP Bhavan selected for energy efficiency pilot project



MOST POPULAR

 

Kerala transman gives birth to baby, first case in India

Ziya Paval recently took to Instagram and announced that Zahhad was eight months pregnant. Paval and Zahhad have been living together for the past three years. (Twitter)
 

'What to Watch’ for week ending February 14

The week opens up with a big bang. Ajith Kumar’s Pongal release ‘Thunivu’ comes to Netflix on Feb. 8, Wednesday. (Twitter)
 

Netherlands views India as a crucial partner: Ambassador Marten van den Berg

Ambassador Marten van den Berg, who is also a renowned economist, in Hyderabad on Monday. (Twitter/@coMakeIT)
 

GHMC pushes its pedals to achieve ‘cycle-friendly’ city tag for Hyderabad

GHMC will construct a temporary cycling track of six kilometres around KBR Park, a six-kilometre permanent and temporary track through Biodiversity from Ikea to Raidurg, and a 10-km track from IDL Lake to JNTU that includes a track from Rainbow Vista to IDL Lake. (Photo: HCG)
 

Double-decker buses in new avatar set to bring old allure in Hyderabad

The HMDA plans to begin rolling the new double-decker buses out in two or three days. (Representational Image: Twitter: @switchEVglobal)
 

Rewind: 90s ke Stars: Big then, gone now

The stars who dazzled the Hindi film world in 1990s.
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

J-K wanted employment, love but got BJP's bulldozer: Rahul(Eds: with file pix)

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi arrives at Parliament House complex during Budget Session, in New Delhi, (PTI file Photo/Kamal Singh)

PM Modi calls Congress, Left poll pact in Tripura unholy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves at supporters during roadshow ahead of the Tripura Assembly elections, in Gomati district on Saturday, (Photo: PTI)

Rahul: Adani’s wealth grew massively in Modi’s tenure

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi displays a photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with industrialist Gautam Adani in the Lok Sabha during Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)

Pressure cookers, digital clocks... freebies galore in poll-bound Karnataka

Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Kumar Meena said the Model Code of Conduct comes into force from the day the election dates are announced but there are ways to curb such practices even before the poll process kicks in. (Image credit: www.ceo.karnataka.gov.in)

From Chandra Shekhar to Rahul, road politicians took to capture people's imagination

Advani's Bharat Uday Yatra highlighted India's achievements under the reign of then prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. It did not pay the expected electoral dividend as the BJP suffered defeat in Lok Sabha polls and the UPA-I came to power. — DC Archives
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->