  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Politics 12 Feb 2023 Tadipatri politics c ...
Nation, Politics

Tadipatri politics continues to be on boil

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Feb 12, 2023, 12:55 am IST
Updated Feb 12, 2023, 12:55 am IST
YSRC MLA Kethireddy Pedda Reddy with CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Facebook)
 YSRC MLA Kethireddy Pedda Reddy with CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Facebook)

ANANTAPUR: A tense situation is prevailing in Tadipatri between YSRC and TD leaders with both criticising each other, with fears of their supporters coming to blows.

Former MLA J.C. Prabhakar Reddy, once a strong man of the area, is continuing his tirade against police and transport departments, apart from being at loggerheads with YSRC MLA Kethireddy Pedda Reddy.

As the situation has tensed up, Peddavadugur police have registered a case against Prabhakar Reddy under SC, ST Act after he ransacked a sand reach accusing ruling party leaders of illegal sand mining. The TD leader has also picked up cudgels against the Tadipatri DSP accusing him of siding with the ruling party in the matter.

Tadipatri MLA Kethireddy Pedda Reddy has accused the former MLA of calling the kettle black even though ED has booked a case against Prabhakar Reddy for tampering with records pertaining to converting BS IV vehicles to BS VI.

However, Prabhakar Reddy called a press conference on Saturday lashing out against transport department officials for lodging false cases against him. He says Ashok Leyland has sold tens of thousands of these vehicles. “They must register the case against Ashok Leyland and not against me,” Prabhakar Reddy thundered.

...
Tags: tadipathri mla k. pedda reddy, tadipatri politics, jc prabhakar reddy, andhra politics
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Anantapur


Related Stories

Traffic disrupted between Kadapa, Tadipatri
Differences out in the open in Tadipatri Telugu Desam

Latest From Nation

Measures are being initiated to reduce annual average particulate matter pollution to less than 60 micrograms per cubic metre. (Photo: PTI)

Air pollution in AP to reach safe levels by 2026

Magunta Raghava Reddy. (Photo: Twitter)

Magunta Raghava Reddy actively involved in Delhi liquor scam: ED

KTR says the charges should be on par with RTC fares. (Photo: Twitter)

Govt will not accept unreasonable hike in Metro Rail fares: KTR

BJP leader Kishan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter)

Oust KCR from power to reap welfare benefits, Kishan urges people



MOST POPULAR

 

Kerala transman gives birth to baby, first case in India

Ziya Paval recently took to Instagram and announced that Zahhad was eight months pregnant. Paval and Zahhad have been living together for the past three years. (Twitter)
 

'What to Watch’ for week ending February 14

The week opens up with a big bang. Ajith Kumar’s Pongal release ‘Thunivu’ comes to Netflix on Feb. 8, Wednesday. (Twitter)
 

Netherlands views India as a crucial partner: Ambassador Marten van den Berg

Ambassador Marten van den Berg, who is also a renowned economist, in Hyderabad on Monday. (Twitter/@coMakeIT)
 

GHMC pushes its pedals to achieve ‘cycle-friendly’ city tag for Hyderabad

GHMC will construct a temporary cycling track of six kilometres around KBR Park, a six-kilometre permanent and temporary track through Biodiversity from Ikea to Raidurg, and a 10-km track from IDL Lake to JNTU that includes a track from Rainbow Vista to IDL Lake. (Photo: HCG)
 

Double-decker buses in new avatar set to bring old allure in Hyderabad

The HMDA plans to begin rolling the new double-decker buses out in two or three days. (Representational Image: Twitter: @switchEVglobal)
 

Rewind: 90s ke Stars: Big then, gone now

The stars who dazzled the Hindi film world in 1990s.
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Rahul: Adani’s wealth grew massively in Modi’s tenure

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi displays a photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with industrialist Gautam Adani in the Lok Sabha during Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)

Pressure cookers, digital clocks... freebies galore in poll-bound Karnataka

Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Kumar Meena said the Model Code of Conduct comes into force from the day the election dates are announced but there are ways to curb such practices even before the poll process kicks in. (Image credit: www.ceo.karnataka.gov.in)

From Chandra Shekhar to Rahul, road politicians took to capture people's imagination

Advani's Bharat Uday Yatra highlighted India's achievements under the reign of then prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. It did not pay the expected electoral dividend as the BJP suffered defeat in Lok Sabha polls and the UPA-I came to power. — DC Archives

BJP eyes 60 LS seats for 5k minority members in each

National president of the BJP's minority morcha Jamal Siddiqui. (Photo: Twitter)

Tripura Congress to raise Old Pension Scheme as main campaign issue

The state unit of Tripura Congress is taking no chances and wants senior leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to campaign in the state.
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->