Tadipatri politics continues to be on boil

ANANTAPUR: A tense situation is prevailing in Tadipatri between YSRC and TD leaders with both criticising each other, with fears of their supporters coming to blows.

Former MLA J.C. Prabhakar Reddy, once a strong man of the area, is continuing his tirade against police and transport departments, apart from being at loggerheads with YSRC MLA Kethireddy Pedda Reddy.

As the situation has tensed up, Peddavadugur police have registered a case against Prabhakar Reddy under SC, ST Act after he ransacked a sand reach accusing ruling party leaders of illegal sand mining. The TD leader has also picked up cudgels against the Tadipatri DSP accusing him of siding with the ruling party in the matter.

Tadipatri MLA Kethireddy Pedda Reddy has accused the former MLA of calling the kettle black even though ED has booked a case against Prabhakar Reddy for tampering with records pertaining to converting BS IV vehicles to BS VI.

However, Prabhakar Reddy called a press conference on Saturday lashing out against transport department officials for lodging false cases against him. He says Ashok Leyland has sold tens of thousands of these vehicles. “They must register the case against Ashok Leyland and not against me,” Prabhakar Reddy thundered.