Nation Politics 12 Feb 2023 Revanth to raise MLA ...
Nation, Politics

Revanth to raise MLAs defection issue with PM

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MD NIZAMUDDIN
Published Feb 13, 2023, 12:35 am IST
Updated Feb 13, 2023, 12:47 am IST
TPCC president Revanth Reddy challenged BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar and Union minister G. Kishan Reddy to demonstrate their sincerity to democracy by writing to the Centre to seek an investigation into the defection of 12 MLAs to the BRS. (Photo: DC)
Hyderabad: TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy on Sunday asserted that if the investigation into the defection of 12 party MLAs to the TRS (now BRS) was not clubbed with probe into the alleged attempt to poach four BRS MLAs, he would raise the issue with Prime Minister Narendra Modi or home minister Amit Shah rather than pursue a legal battle in the Telangana High Court.

Interacting with the media in Aswapuram in the Pinapaka constituency of Bhadradri Kothagudem district during the ‘Haath se Haath Jodo’ padayatra, Revanth Reddy challenged BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar and Union minister G. Kishan Reddy to demonstrate their sincerity to democracy by writing to the Centre to seek an investigation into the defection of 12 MLAs to the BRS.

“We have ample proof that each and every one of these MLAs benefited from their defection. BJP leaders who often complain about the corruption of KCR and his family should demonstrate their sincerity by submitting letters to the Centre; else, they would be seen as being involved in the ongoing poachgate issue.”

The TPCC president claimed that Pinapaka MLA R. Kantha Rao was not only one of the 12 MLAs had who defected to the BRS, but was also a part of the four BRS MLAs in poachgate. Revanth Reddy had recently written to DGP Anjani Kumar demanding that both cases be clubbed when the files are handed over to the CBI.

"People have voted in favour of the Congress, but the MLA sold himself. Even the party office, which was built with the hard-earned money of the party workers, was encroached upon. It's time for him to demonstrate his integrity by handing over the Congress office,” Revanth Reddy said of Kantha Rao. “If he fails to do so, once Congress comes to power, he will have to pay for it.”

In addition, he declared that if the Congress came to power in Telangana, it would conduct an investigation into the favours that the 12 MLAs received for defecting.

Revanth Reddy will begin the seventh day of his yatra on Monday from Aswapuram and travel walk to Manuguru before giving a speech at the Ambedkar centre. On February 14, Revanth Reddy will visit the Bhadrachalam Assembly constituency with CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka. The next day the padayatra will enter Warangal Parliamentary constituency. On February 16, he will cover Wardhannapet, and on February 17 Station Ghanpur. He will be covering the Assembly districts of Parakal and Bhupalpally following a break for Shivaratri.

Tags: tpcc president a. revanth reddy, bharat rashtra samiti (brs), prime minister narendra modi, union home minister amit shah
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


