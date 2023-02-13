Bandi blasts KCR for insulting Modi in Assembly

HYDERABAD: BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Sunday found fault with Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao for misusing the state Assembly to hurl abuses at Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Addressing a street corner meeting of party workers at Korutla in Jagtial district, Sanjay came down heavily against Rao for his insulting comments against Modi in the Assembly, deviating from the tradition of not making any comments on any person who was not a member of the House.

“What was the Speaker doing when the Chief Minister himself was violating traditions and disrespecting the Prime Minister? He should have taken immediate action,” Sanjay said.

Instead of explaining about the development done in Telangana and the promises made by the Bharat Rashtra Samithi, Rao sought to abuse and attack the BJP and Modi, he said.

Sanjay challenged BRS for a debate on what the Centre had done to Telangana and how much money it had released and what the state government had done with the funds.

Accusing Rao of adopting double standards in the collection of additional consumption deposits from power consumers, the BJP leader alleged that the government was not implementing it in the Old City.

He said he was ready to prove that there was a power pilferage to the extent of Rs 1,000 crore every year in the Old City.

“Let Rao and the MIM leaders place Discom records in public domain to find out whether there was power theft in those localities or not,” he said.

Sanjay reiterated his statement that the BJP, if voted to power, would demolish the domes of the newly-built secretariat.