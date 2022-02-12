Tamil Nadu stops discussion on Mekedatu

Presided over by Haldar, the 15th meeting of the CWMA was held through video conference. The team of officials from the State were headed by Additional Chief Secretary of Water Resources, Sandeep Saxena. — DC Image

Chennai: Karnataka’s bid to initiate a discussion on its proposed dam across River Cauvery at Mekedatu at the meeting of Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) on Saturday was successfully thwarted by the officials from Tamil Nadu.

Since Karnataka’s proposal to build the dam has been challenged in court, the proposal cannot be taken up for deliberations in the meeting, the officials said, forcing the chairman S K Haldar to give it up.

Presided over by Haldar, the 15th meeting of the CWMA was held through video conference. The team of officials from the State were headed by Additional Chief Secretary of Water Resources, Sandeep Saxena.

Officials from other States like Kerala and Puducherry also participated in the discussions, in which Karnataka was asked to ensure minimum release of Cauvery water at Biligundlu as per norms.