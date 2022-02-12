Nation Politics 12 Feb 2022 KCR assures further ...
KCR assures further hike in government staff salaries

Published Feb 12, 2022, 11:55 pm IST
Updated Feb 13, 2022, 9:52 am IST
TS employees draw salaries higher than central government staff
Hyderabad: Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao on Saturday said that state government employees were currently drawing salaries that were higher than those of central government employees. He said that the government would further increase their salaries in the coming years.

Rao stated that the employees deserve higher salaries as the credit for the state’s development across spheres goes to employees. He said that everyone, from the chief secretary to the lower-level employee, had toiled hard, which helped the government to accomplish development targets and implement welfare schemes effectively.

 

The Chief Minister was addressing employees after inaugurating the new integrated collectorate complex in Bhongir.

"No one had ever thought that Bhongir would become a district one day. No government in the undivided Andhra Pradesh had created new districts despite repeated demands and requests. All the states in the country, except the undivided Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal, have created new districts. We have increased the number of districts from 10 to 33 and this has resulted in the rapid development of all regions in the state," he said.

 

Rao mentioned booming land prices in Yadadri and Bhongir areas after the formation of Yadadri-Bhongir district.

Once the renovated Yadadri temple is opened, this area will witness unprecedented growth, he said.

"The dream project of Hyderabad-Warangal industrial corridor will become a reality. All the areas that fall within this corridor will emerge as growth centres. The upgradation of Bhongir, Jangaon, Hanamkonda, Warangal and Medchal as districts will contribute to a massive development," Rao said.

...
