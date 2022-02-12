Nation Politics 12 Feb 2022 Centre to hold discu ...
Centre to hold discussions with TS, AP govts on bifurcation issues

Published Feb 12, 2022, 1:26 pm IST
Updated Feb 12, 2022, 1:26 pm IST
Ministry of Home Affairs invited the Chief Secretaries of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to participate in the discussions
Telangana CM Chandrashekar Rao and Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy. (DC Image)
Amaravati: The Centre will hold discussions with Telangana and Andhra Pradesh governments on the bifurcation issues.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has invited the Chief Secretaries of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to participate in the discussions in the Dispute Resolution Sub Committee scheduled on February 17 to discuss the pending issues arising out of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganization Act, 2014.

 

A committee under the Chairmanship of Joint Secretary (CS), Ministry of Home Affairs will carry out the preparatory work and recommend practical ways to resolve the bilateral issues. It is the first meeting of the Sub Committee. This will be held via video conference.

The agenda issues including Special Category Status, Division of AP State Finance Corporation, Settlement of Power Utilities of AP and Telangana, Removal of anomaly in taxation matters, division of cash balance and bank deposits, cash credit by Andhra Pradesh State Civil Supplies Corporation Limited (APSCSCL) and Telangana State Civil Supplies Corporation Limited (TSCSCL), resource gap, development grant for 7 backward districts of the State covering Rayalaseema and north coastal region and tax incentives.

 

