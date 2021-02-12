Nation Politics 12 Feb 2021 J&K HC refuses t ...
Nation, Politics

J&K HC refuses to entertain plea seeking reenactment of cow slaughter ban law

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | YUSUF JAMEEL
Published Feb 12, 2021, 4:28 am IST
Updated Feb 12, 2021, 4:28 am IST
Since there is no legislature in place in J&K presently, the court held that 'at the moment no such law can be considered for being enacted'
The beef ban was one of the 153 state laws repealed by the Centre under the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019. The RPC has since been replaced by Indian Penal Code (IPC). (Photo: Representational | ANI)
 The beef ban was one of the 153 state laws repealed by the Centre under the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019. The RPC has since been replaced by Indian Penal Code (IPC). (Photo: Representational | ANI)

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir High Court has refused to entertain a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking a direction to the government to enact a law prohibiting cow slaughter in the Union Territory. The PIL had also sought a direction from the court to make the slaughter of cows in J&K a cognizable offence with strict punishment.

A division bench of the court comprising Chief Justice Pankaj Mithal and Justice Rajnesh Oswal while disposing of the PIL filed by a non-governmental organization (NGO) Animals Value Environment (SAVE), through its chairperson Devinder Kour Madan, asked it to raise its grievance before J&K’s Chief Secretary (CS) by submitting a comprehensive representation in this regard. The official, the court said, on consideration of the representation “will do the needful”.

 

The NGO actually wanted re-enactment of a 124-year-old law that banned slaughter of cow and other bovine animals and sale of beef in J&K but was annulled with the erstwhile state being formally stripped of its special status and split up into two UTs on October 31, 2019, nearly three months after the Centre withdrew the State’s special status it enjoyed under Articles 370 and 35 A of the Indian Constitution.

Sections 298-A, 298-B, 298-C and 298-D of the erstwhile state’s own Ranbir Penal Code (RPC) also declared slaughter of bovine animals including cow and the sale of beef punishable offences. The beef ban was one of the 153 state laws repealed by the Centre under the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019. The RPC has since been replaced by Indian Penal Code (IPC).

 

After hearing the counsel of the petitioner S.S. Ahmad and J&K’s Advocate General D.C. Raina, the court said, “It is settled law that no writ of mandamus would lie for issuing directions for enacting a particular law. It is for the lawmakers i.e. the legislature of the UT of J&K to enact a law on a given subject. The said task cannot be given to any of the respondents”.

Since there is no legislature in place in J&K presently, the court held that “at the moment no such law can be considered for being enacted”. It added, “The court cannot take upon the task of enacting the law itself or to issue any direction in this regard to any other authority as the same is only within the domain of the legislature of the UT.”

 

AG Raina told the court that the grievance of the petitioner could be taken care of by the CS. “As and when the legislature comes into existence, the matter can be brought to its notice for due consideration,” he added. After hearing the parties, the division bench observed, “We don’t deem it necessary to keep this petition pending and dispose of the same with liberty to the petitioner to raise his grievance before the CS by submitting a comprehensive representation in that regard who on consideration of the same will do the needful as observed.”

 

...
Tags: cow slaughter ban in jammu and kashmir, high court quashes cow slaughter law in srinagar, beef ban law in srinagar


Latest From Nation

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (R) with his party members addressing a press conference in New Delhi on February 12, 2021. (Prakash SINGH / AFP)

Rahul Gandhi attacks government over disengagement agreement with China

Senior doctors say that this policy will harm modern medicine practice and lower the morale of students, who will be left confused about which medical stream they must study. (Photo: DC/ Naryana Rao)

No mixopathy: IMA doctors' relay hunger strike enters 10th day

District collector D. Muralidhar Reddy said the polling will be conducted on March 14 from 8 am to 4 pm and the counting would be held on March 17 and the election process will be completed on March 22. (Photo:PTI)

Rajahmundry MLC elections to be held on March 14

Out of 48 gates required to be constructed on the spillway bridge, the company said 28 were erected so far and a platform will be built to set up cylinders and power packs to the gates. (Representational Photo: PTI)

Construction of 52 pillars on the spillway of Polavaram project over



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Two Hyderabad doctors work on genomic medicine

Dr Hima Challa and Dr Kalyan Uppuluri (By arrangement)
 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
 

Hyderabad's city lights killing astronomy, enthusiasts, scientists complain

Light pollution is a menace in the city of Hyderabad which is killing the joy of looking up to the night sky, astronomy enthusiasts and scientists have complained. (Representational Image/PTI)
 

Sex & the single mum

Olivia Wilde
 

A farewell to @realDonaldTrump, gone after 57,000 tweets

The suspended Twitter account of President Donald Trump. On Friday, the social media company permanently suspended Trump from its platform, citing "risk of further incitement of violence." (AP)
 

Top 10 Indian Best Selling Books: Fiction and Non Fiction

This cover image released by Grove shows "Shuggie Bain," a novel by Douglas Stuart. The Scottish writer has won the Booker Prize for fiction for his novel about a boy’s turbulent coming of age in hardscrabble 1980s Glasgow. Stuart won the prestigious 50,000 pound ($66,000) award for his first published novel. (Grove via AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Singhu border: Farmers improve facilities, infrastructure to prepare for protest

Measures being taken by the agitating farmers at the Singhu border to prepare for a long haul as a resolution (Picture used for representational purposes only, Image source: PTI)

Tamil Nadu farmers stage protests, support 'chakka jam'

Tamil Nadu All Farmers' Association, P R Pandian (Image source: Twitter@friendlydb)

Force abroad conspiring to destroy Indian tea but we will not let it happen: PM Modi

Pointing out that a special scheme entailing ₹1,000 crore was announced in the Budget for the welfare of the tea community in Assam, he said this would make the lives of the workers easier.(Photo:PTI)

Congress is a divided and confused party: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks in the Lok Sabha during the ongoing Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. (LSTV/PTI Photo)

Haryana Home Minister Vij directs officers to prepare draft of anti-conversion law

The announcement on religious conversion had come days after the Uttar Pradesh government cleared a draft ordinance against conversion through force or fraudulent means (Image source: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham