Governors should not be political, says people’s governor

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 12, 2021, 11:15 pm IST
Updated Feb 12, 2021, 11:33 pm IST
Dr Soundararajan released a coffee table book on her work on completion of her first year at Raj Bhavan
Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan at coffee table book release on her work on completion of her first year at Raj Bhavan (Image source: Use by arrangement)
Hyderabad: While releasing a coffee table book on her work on completion of her first year at Raj Bhavan, Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan said, “politicians can become Governors but once they take office, they should not think about party politics. I see my office and responsibility is to act as a bridge between Centre and state, and the state government and people.”

Smilingly responding to questions on deteriorating Gubernatorial standards and strains between some opposition-ruled state government and the Raj Bhavans in different parts, Dr Soundararajan, increasingly being given the sobriquet of the ‘People’s Governor’ for her proactive engagements with people, taking petitions and following up on them, said, “I focus on constructive ideas and outcomes, not controversies. The state govt is responding positively to my suggestions, including during the Covid pandemic.”

 

Giving an example of how her patient approach without confrontation has yielded results, she said, “Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao was not keen on implementing Ayushman Bharat, saying Aarogyashri is better. Citing examples of Tamil Nadu, where the state and central schemes have been merged, I explained as a doctor how if he agrees, people from other states can benefit from Hyderabad’s exceptional health infra. Similarly, Telangana people living in other states can get benefits in all parts of India. The government has now agreed to implement this scheme.”

 

The governor released the book along with her husband, renowned Nephrologist Dr P. Soundararajan, and several senior journalists. The book chronicles her various initiatives, meetings, programmes and a host of activities during her first year in office, including her proactive work in fields of education, healthcare and tribal welfare.

“Though I am from Tamil Nadu, I felt a great connect with the sisters of Telangana because we share several aspects of our culture. As a supporter of women empowerment, I am happy that from the day I took oath, we have two women ministers in state government and two ladies being elected as mayor and deputy mayor of Hyderabad,” she said.

 

Getting emotional and personal, she said, “it is a rare coincidence and destiny that I share both my initials (TS) and date of birth of June 2 with Telangana.”

“My approach is to patiently listen to grievances of people. This is a professional inclination, being a doctor who had a thriving practice before I joined public life. When people submit their grievances, I am not just a post box. We write to ministers concerned and follow up. E-office has been launched at Raj Bhavan to help people submit representations in a hassle-free manner,” she said.

 

Elaborating on her focuses, she said, “from day one, I have shown keen interest in the development of universities. My wish is to see Telangana as the number one state in quality of higher education. Similarly, government hospitals must be strengthened to offer best possible medical services to the poorest of the poor.”

When asked about her happiest day in office, she replied, “it was the day a Covid vaccine developed in Hyderabad got approval. It is a true symbol of Atma Nirbhar Bharat.”

On the question of vaccines, she said, “I will take the vaccine when my turn comes as a common citizen. I do not want to jump the line”.

 

Secretary to Governor K. Surendra Mohan, senior officers of Raj Bhavan and others were present.

Tags: dr tamilisai soundararaja, chief minister k. chandrashekar rao
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


