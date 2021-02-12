Nation Politics 12 Feb 2021 Assembly polls in Po ...
Nation, Politics

Assembly polls in Pondy, Tamil Nadu will be held simultaneously: CEC

PTI
Published Feb 12, 2021, 7:30 pm IST
Updated Feb 12, 2021, 10:37 pm IST
The committee further ensured free, fair, inducement-free and COVID-19-safe elections
Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora (Representational Image/PTI)
 Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora (Representational Image/PTI)

Puducherry: Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora said here on Friday the Assembly polls due in the next few months would be held simultaneously in Puducherry and Tamil Nadu.

He was addressing reporters here before ending his two-day visit, along with a team from the Election Commission, to the Union Territory to review its poll preparedness. Asked about voting rights of members nominated to the Territorial Assembly, he said the Supreme Court had in 2018 ordered such members had voting rights.

 

He read out the provisions for nomination of members in the Union Territory Act and from the extracts of the apex court judgement on voting rights for nominated legislators. Arora said he and his team have had discussions with the officials of various departments such as the enforcement departments and state-level bankers committee, among others.

"It was a fruitful meeting," he said. The Chief Election Commissioner further said the commission would ensure free, fair, inducement-free and COVID-19-safe elections. He said there would be zero tolerance to misuse of money power and illegal distribution of freebies and other inducements to voters. He said the number of polling booths would be increased from 952 to 1,564 in the Union Territory. The election official said it was also insisted at the meeting that no polling station should be above the ground-level as the aged and physically challenged voters should face no difficulty. He released a booklet on SVEEP (systematic voters education and electoral participation) and also flagged off a vehicle to highlight the chief features of SVEEP.

 

...
Tags: sveep, systematic voters’ education and electoral participation (sveep), puducherry assembly polls, chief election commissioner sunil arora
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)


Latest From Nation

Kampara Ramesh, the 9th division corporator of Kakinada Municipal Corporation, who was murdered on Friday.

YSRC Kakinada corporator Kampara Ramesh killed brutally

The Odisha government had on February 9 filed the petition in the Supreme Court challenging the decision of the Andhra Pradesh State Election Commission to hold panchayat polls in the disputed Kotia cluster of villages that comes under the jurisdiction of Odisha’s Koraput district.

SC asks AP govt to file its response on ‘violation of status quo’ in Kotia villagers

State Election Commission has set up 29,304 polling stations for voters to exercise their franchise. (Photo: DC/ Murali Krishna)

AP Phase 2 gram panchayat polls to be held today

The reasons for the low turnout are being attributed to the haste with which the vaccines were approved by the regulatory authority leading to lack of confidence in people. (Representational Photo:AFP)

Only 33% availed first dose of free medicine in Telangana



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Two Hyderabad doctors work on genomic medicine

Dr Hima Challa and Dr Kalyan Uppuluri (By arrangement)
 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
 

Hyderabad's city lights killing astronomy, enthusiasts, scientists complain

Light pollution is a menace in the city of Hyderabad which is killing the joy of looking up to the night sky, astronomy enthusiasts and scientists have complained. (Representational Image/PTI)
 

Sex & the single mum

Olivia Wilde
 

A farewell to @realDonaldTrump, gone after 57,000 tweets

The suspended Twitter account of President Donald Trump. On Friday, the social media company permanently suspended Trump from its platform, citing "risk of further incitement of violence." (AP)
 

Top 10 Indian Best Selling Books: Fiction and Non Fiction

This cover image released by Grove shows "Shuggie Bain," a novel by Douglas Stuart. The Scottish writer has won the Booker Prize for fiction for his novel about a boy’s turbulent coming of age in hardscrabble 1980s Glasgow. Stuart won the prestigious 50,000 pound ($66,000) award for his first published novel. (Grove via AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

JD(S) will not contest upcoming by-polls in Karnataka: H D Deve Gowda

H D Deve Gowda

Singhu border: Farmers improve facilities, infrastructure to prepare for protest

Measures being taken by the agitating farmers at the Singhu border to prepare for a long haul as a resolution (Picture used for representational purposes only, Image source: PTI)

Ten Nepalese nationals held for obtaining Aadhaar

The crime branch traced and arrested 10 Nepalese nationals who had obtained Aadhaar cards (Picture used for representational purposes only)

J&K HC refuses to entertain plea seeking reenactment of cow slaughter ban law

The beef ban was one of the 153 state laws repealed by the Centre under the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019. The RPC has since been replaced by Indian Penal Code (IPC). (Photo: Representational | ANI)

Central funds to Telugu states get reduced

Picture used for representational purposes only (Image source: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham