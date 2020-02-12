Nation Politics 12 Feb 2020 Arvind Kejriwal to t ...
Nation, Politics

Arvind Kejriwal to take oath as Delhi CM at Ramlila Maidan on Feb 16

PTI
Published Feb 12, 2020, 3:13 pm IST
Updated Feb 12, 2020, 3:13 pm IST
It was from this ground that he along with Anna Hazare led a massive anti-corruption agitation
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal after meeting Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal at the Raj Niwas in New Delhi on Wednesday, a day after his party AAPs thumping victory in the assembly elections. PTI photo
 Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal after meeting Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal at the Raj Niwas in New Delhi on Wednesday, a day after his party AAPs thumping victory in the assembly elections. PTI photo

Arvind Kejriwal is likely to be sworn in as the chief minister of Delhi on February 16 for the third time at the Ramlila Maidan, sources said on Wednesday.

Kejriwal's oath-taking ceremony at the Ramlila Maidan also assumes significance as it was from this ground that he along with Anna Hazare led a massive anti-corruption agitation.

 

He has taken oath as the chief minister twice before at the same venue.

The Aam Aadmi Party swept the Delhi Assembly polls bagging 62 out 70 seats and decimating its rivals BJP and Congress. The BJP bagged eight seats.

...
Tags: arvind kejriwal, aam admi party (aap)
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Related Stories

Lord Hanuman blessed us, says Arvind Kejriwal

Latest From Nation

Labour department official visiting construction site where workers are not given mandatory midday break in Kochi. file photo

Kerala labourers work schedule changed to prevent heat stroke

ANI photo

Quarantined individuals in Kerala face financial stress

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supporters hold a poster of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal as they celebrate party's victory in the Delhi Assembly elections, at party office in New Delhi. PTI photo

AAP volunteer killed by shots fired at Naresh Yadav convoy

The government gets verified details of land holdings, villages, bank related details and Aadhaar card number of the beneficiaries from the concerned states.

PM-Kisan disburses just 53 per cent of allocated funds



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite review: A noteworthy Note 10!

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite is a hark back to Galaxy Note devices of yesteryear and this is because of the flat display found here.
 

Deccan Chronicle interviews Director and GM Mr Ripu Bajwa of Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies offers a holistic and robust data protection portfolio helping businesses to better protect their data as well as monetize it, enabling them to deliver better business outcomes.
 

Watch: An up-close look at the Galaxy Z Flip

Check out the video below to see how the Galaxy Z Flip bends the law of physics with a stylish and compact form factor that fits into the palm of your hand.
 

Watch: Hands-on with the Galaxy S20 and its game-changing camera

The Galaxy S20 and S20+’s displays include a 10MP selfie camera, while the S20 Ultra boasts a 40MP lens.
 

Deccan Chronicle's ultimate Valentine's Day tech gift guide

With teddy bears and roses being passe, here are some tech gifts to spicen up the mood.
 

Instagram's ‘Unlabel India’ campaign to enable youth to express themselves safely

The campaign builds over the successes of the ‘Unlabel’ content series that was launched last year by Instagram and Yuvaa. (Photo: MediaBrief)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Delhi election results: AAP shoots away to lead in 54 seats, BJP ahead in 15

Arvind Kejriwal enjoys his cup of tea. (PTI)

Delhi election results: Early trends give AAP 42, BJP 13, Congress 0

Security personnel guard the Atal Adarsh Bengali Girls Senior Secondary School, one of the counting centres for the Delhi Assembly polls on Feb. 10, 2020. (PTI)

Thank you, Delhi, for best birthday gift: Kejriwal's wife

Aam Aadmi Party convenor Arvind Kejriwal offers a piece of cake to his wife Sunita Kejriwal as they celebrate her birthday at the party headquarters in New Delhi, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. (PTI Photo)

Erasing reservations in DNA of BJP and RSS: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi (PTI image)

Delhi breaks out in blue and white to celebrate AAP victory

A child dressed as Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal holds a blue balloon at the party headquarters in New Delhi on February 11, 2020. (AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham