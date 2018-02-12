search on deccanchronicle.com
P Chidambaram has no moral right to talk about Modi: TN BJP president

Published Feb 12, 2018, 1:53 am IST
Updated Feb 12, 2018, 2:07 am IST
Alleging that Chidambaram had done precious little for TN when he served as Union Minister, Tamilisai dared him for a debate on the issue.
P. Chidambaram
 P. Chidambaram

CHENNAI: BJP state president Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan lashed out at Congress senior and former Union Finance Minister P. Chidambaram for criticising the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP government and said he has no moral rights to talk about Mr Modi.

Alleging that Chidambaram had done precious little for Tamil Nadu when he served as Union Minister, Dr Tamilisai dared him for a debate on the issue. “The Congress-led UPA regime I and II had not done anything for the people’s welfare. People will not believe his baseless allegations on Mr Modi,” she said and added, ‘let PC, who was the Finance Minister, name a single scheme that he or his government had brought to TN. I am willing to list out our achievements. Let’s see if the Congress comes out with a list, if any.”

 

Reacting to Mr Chidambaram’s charge that BJP government didn’t do anything in its four year rule, Dr Tamilisai on Sunday claimed that despite Mr Chidambaram representing the state for many years, his constituency had not developed at all. “His constituency falls in the list of 115 backward districts in India. He has not done anything noteworthy even for his home constituency,” she charged.

The BJP president also hit out at TNCC chief Su. Thirunavukkarasar for criticising the PM and reminded him that he had been a Minister in the former PM A.B. Vajpayee Cabinet. “The Congress is stooping to a political low harping on pakoda. But we say: look at the Budget. The youth will surely support our initiatives,” Dr Tamilisai added.

To a query, she replied that her party would resolve the Cauvery issue if it was voted to power in Karnataka. “We are firm that TN should get its due share of Cauvery water,” she said.

