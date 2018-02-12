search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

Karnataka: Amit Shah to focus on Hindu vote in Congress coastal belt

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | GURURAJ A PANIYADI
Published Feb 12, 2018, 4:21 am IST
Updated Feb 12, 2018, 6:12 am IST
The party is keeping an eye on Congress held constituencies where the ruling party is not in a safe position.
Bharatiya Janata Party president Amit Shah
 Bharatiya Janata Party president Amit Shah

Mangaluru: Aiming to consolidate the Hindu vote, BJP president Amit Shah will tour the coastal districts next week. The party is keeping an eye on Congress held constituencies where the ruling party is not in a safe position. 

Mr Shah is scheduled to participate in a series of programmes in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttar Kannada districts on February 19, 20 and 21. Almost all his programmes will be held in Congress constituencies with the BJP concentrating more on Bantwal, Mangaluru City North, Udupi, Kaup, Bhatkal, Kumta and Puttur constitutencies.

 

If the meetings of Navashakthi Samavesha, to be held at Bantwal and Kumta, are likely to give a moral boost to the grassroot workers in Surathkal (Mangaluru City North) and Malpe (Udupi), the visit to the house of murdered Deepak Rao in Surathkal and Paresh Mesta in Honnavar, are intended to target Hindu votes. Shah is likely to speak on the attack on Hindus during the programmes in Bantwal and Mangaluru City North- the constituencies of Congress leaders Ramanath Rai and Moideen Bava, respectively. 

“Shah’s programmes are being planned in constituencies where the Congress is facing problems and is not very confident of victory. The BJP wants to boost the morale of party workers and strengthen the party's base,” a senior BJP leader told DC. “Communal conflicts may turn against BJP during the elections. But attacks on Hindus may help us as the party can pose as the voice and protectors of Hindus,” sources said.

The fishermen convention at Udupi and the visit to Paresh Mesta's house in Honnavar would be an effort to woo the fishermen community, one of the strong communities in the coastal districts. 

Support of the community would play an important role in all constituencies in the three districts especially in Udupi, Kaup, Byndoor, Bhatkal and Kumta. 

Mr Shah is also expected to visit Kukke Sri Subrahmanya Temple and Udupi Sri Krishna Temple. 

Tags: amit shah, ‪bjp, congress
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

WhatsApp rolls out much-awaited digital payments service in India

The payments platform's integration may give boost digital payments in India, considering the number of active users on the platform in the country.
 

Stormy vs Stormi: Trump's alleged porn star lover warns Kylie Jenner about baby name

Adult film star Stormy Daniels and Kylie Jenner's newborn daughter share the same name. (Photo: Twitter/VividLiveHou/KylieJenner)
 

Xiaomi Mi MIX 2S specification leaks before MWC 2018

The device is said to ditch fingerprint sensor on the rear and sport an under-display fingerprint reader along with facial recognition technology, alike to the iPhone X.
 

Video captures angry commuter confront blind man at train station

Representational Image. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Saudi women should not be forced to wear abaya: Senior cleric

Saudi Arabia, which has some of the world's tightest restrictions on women, requires them to wear the garment by law. (Photo: File)
 

5 Valentine's Day unusual outfit looks for the ladies

Valentine's Day unusual outfit looks for the ladies. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Rahul Gandhi did nothing when farmers ended lives, says BJP

Rahul Gandhi

Anand: I decided not to go with people who light fire, but with those who put it out

B.S. Anand Singh ex-BJP MLA

DKS, Dr G Parameshwar, Kharge too toiling for Congress, says President Rahul Gandhi

Congress President Rahul Gandhi in conversation with CM Siddaramaiah at Sindhanur in Raichur district on Sunday. (Photo:KPN)

PM Narendra Modi bats looking at keeper, says Rahul Gandhi

AICC chief Rahul Gandhi with CM Siddaramaiah in Sindhanur in Raichur district on Sunday. (Photo:DC)

TDP calls BJP’s list of Central aid to Andhra Pradesh ‘cinema script’

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham