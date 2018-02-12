Karnataka: Amit Shah to focus on Hindu vote in Congress coastal belt

Mangaluru: Aiming to consolidate the Hindu vote, BJP president Amit Shah will tour the coastal districts next week. The party is keeping an eye on Congress held constituencies where the ruling party is not in a safe position.

Mr Shah is scheduled to participate in a series of programmes in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttar Kannada districts on February 19, 20 and 21. Almost all his programmes will be held in Congress constituencies with the BJP concentrating more on Bantwal, Mangaluru City North, Udupi, Kaup, Bhatkal, Kumta and Puttur constitutencies.

If the meetings of Navashakthi Samavesha, to be held at Bantwal and Kumta, are likely to give a moral boost to the grassroot workers in Surathkal (Mangaluru City North) and Malpe (Udupi), the visit to the house of murdered Deepak Rao in Surathkal and Paresh Mesta in Honnavar, are intended to target Hindu votes. Shah is likely to speak on the attack on Hindus during the programmes in Bantwal and Mangaluru City North- the constituencies of Congress leaders Ramanath Rai and Moideen Bava, respectively.

“Shah’s programmes are being planned in constituencies where the Congress is facing problems and is not very confident of victory. The BJP wants to boost the morale of party workers and strengthen the party's base,” a senior BJP leader told DC. “Communal conflicts may turn against BJP during the elections. But attacks on Hindus may help us as the party can pose as the voice and protectors of Hindus,” sources said.

The fishermen convention at Udupi and the visit to Paresh Mesta's house in Honnavar would be an effort to woo the fishermen community, one of the strong communities in the coastal districts.

Support of the community would play an important role in all constituencies in the three districts especially in Udupi, Kaup, Byndoor, Bhatkal and Kumta.

Mr Shah is also expected to visit Kukke Sri Subrahmanya Temple and Udupi Sri Krishna Temple.