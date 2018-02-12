search on deccanchronicle.com
M Venkaiah Naidu calls for discipline, transparency in politicians

Published Feb 12, 2018, 12:59 am IST
Updated Feb 12, 2018, 2:03 am IST
Mr Venkaiah Naidu said that democratic foundations of the Nation would be safe and strong with stable governments.
T.S. Vijayan, chairman, IRDAI, presents a memento to Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu at the valedictory function of International insurance conference at HICC on Sunday. (Photo: DECCAN CHRONICLE)
Hyderabad: Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday asked politicians to be more punctual, disciplined and transparent in public life and to rise as role models for the current generation. 

He said that these qualities are lacking in present day politicians. He was speaking at a function to felicitate former Tamil Nadu Governor and AP Chief Minister Konijeti Rosaiah with a Lifetime Achievement Award instituted by Lalitha Kala Parishad founded by senior MP T. Subbarami Reddy. 

 

Mr Venkaiah Naidu said that democratic foundations of the Nation would be safe and strong with stable governments. He said that a greater introspection is the need of the hour among politicians to respect the democratic principles and their behaviour in various Legislative Houses. 

Mr Venkaiah Naidu said it is wrong to call someone as an enemy in politics and said that there are only opponents and adversaries in the political field. 

He said Mr Rosaiah is a multi-talented person who is committed to core values of democracy and decency in public life. 

Replying to this, Mr Rosaiah said his political career started in early 1960s and Mr Venkaiah Naidu became his friend during the Jai Andhra movement.

Rajya Sabha MP Mr Subbarami Reddy said that the credit of taking Telugu pride to international-level goes to Mr Venkaiah Naidu and Mr Rosaiah.

