Rahul Gandhi did nothing when farmers ended lives, says BJP

Bengaluru: The BJP on Sunday criticised AICC President Rahul Gandhi's visit to temples in Karnataka and his interaction with farmers saying it was ironic that this was happening in a state where over 3,500 farmers had committed suicide in the last four and a half years under Congress rule.

Describing it as ‘double standards,’ Union HRD Minister and the BJP in-charge for Karnataka, Prakash Javadekar also alleged that Mr Gandhi’s visit to temples should be seen in the wake of the Congress government's strategy to take over Hindu religious institutions.

“The government issued a circular to take over Hindu religious institutions and temples and later, under pressure from religious leaders, they withdrew it. Now, Mr Gandhi visits several temples perhaps to do a reccee on the revenue of these temples,” he remarked.

The BJP leader was addressing a day-long workshop organised for party spokespersons. While addressing them, Mr Javadekar virtually laid bare the issues the party would highlight in the forthcoming Assembly elections- farmer suicides, crumbling infrastructure in Bengaluru and communal politics. It is also planning to train leaders on how to speak effectively.