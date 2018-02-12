Can’t align with Rajinikanth if his colour is saffron: Kamal Haasan

CHENNAI: Asserting that their ideologies are poles apart, actor-activist Kamal Haasan on Sunday ruled out an alliance with his long-time co-star Rajinikanth in their new avatar in the rough and tumble of politics as long as the latter’s “hue” remains saffron – to which he is dead opposed.

Delivering his keynote address and later participating in an interactive session moderated by journalist Barkha Dutt at the India Conference in the prestigious Harvard University in the US, Kamal was his usual candid self when he was categorical that he would “rather stand out” and not “somehow sit in the chair” when asked whether he would align with Rajinikanth if he fails to get a majority.

Kamal also sent out a political statement by appearing before the audience in Cambridge, where the temperature was a freezing seven degrees, in the traditional dhoti and began his speech in his mother tongue by welcoming everyone with Vanakkam (greeting).

Having complained in his weekly column in the Ananda Vikatan magazine a couple of days back that he and Rajini were always bombarded with questions on whether they would come together in politics, Kamal took pains to explain how the ideologies followed by them (Kamal and Rajini) had a sea of difference and that coming together was not possible unless the “hue” changes.

Political observers here were not surprised by Kamal’s statement as they said it was a known fact that the two actors cannot come together on one platform for many reasons – the main reason being their ideological differences. And now, they said, Kamal has clarified his stand, leaving no doubts.

The actor was categorical that if his friend Rajinikanth wants an alliance, then he should either change the “hue” or should “convince his rational mind” that his statement had a different interpretation.

“It (alliance) might happen, but we will wait for his manifesto and mine will be out soon. If it gels and for the sake of polity, a good alliance – if it is not full of lies, deceit and under the table deals – and if we come eye to eye at a point, but I don’t think so because the fact that he in his announcement made a statement which gave him a hue and I hope it is not saffron”, Kamal said.

The actor, who has sought political advice from Arvind Kejriwal, Pinnarayi Vijayan and Mamata Banerjee, said he will lean neither to the left nor to the right and that is precisely why he has named his website ‘maiam’ (centre).

“Absolutely, we (our ideologies) are poles apart. And unless he has another take on the hue (saffron politics) – it is not possible (to have an alliance). If he (wants an alliance), these are my conditions. If (saffron politics) is the route he is going to take and if his hue is going to be saffron, then I can’t go for an understanding. And if he has a different version of what he meant, then his explanation convinces my rational mind,” Kamal said. “My colour is black (all colours),” the actor said.

Asked whether he would cobble up an alliance with Rajinikanth if he does not secure majority after the polls, Kamal replied in the negative. “If it is the people’s verdict, then I will stay outside. I don’t have to somehow sit in the chair. I will have to stand (for the next chance) and I will wait,” Kamal said.

Kamal launchs ‘Maiam’ website

Kamal Haasan on Sunday launched naalainamadhe.maiam.com, a website that allows people to join his movement. In November, the actor had said that his website will provide as a platform for interaction between him and the public on various issues.

“If villages make our nation, then tomorrow is ours,” screams the website. It allows people to sign up and register themselves with Kamal Haasan’s political movement. The actor also invited ideas from people on their vision for the state on the platform.