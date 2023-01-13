  
Nation, Politics

Three CMs, top oppn leaders to attend BRS public meeting at Khammam on Jan 18

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jan 13, 2023, 12:12 am IST
Updated Jan 13, 2023, 12:12 am IST
Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao had arranged two helicopters from Begumpet airport for Kejriwal, Mann, Yadav and other leaders. (File Photo: DC)
 Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao had arranged two helicopters from Begumpet airport for Kejriwal, Mann, Yadav and other leaders. (File Photo: DC)

Hyderabad: Chief Ministers Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann besides Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav will arrive here on January 17 while Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, CPI general secretary D. Raja and some prominent leaders representing national farmers unions will reach the venue directly on January 18 for the BRS’ first public meeting, party sources said on Thursday.

The sources said that BRS president and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao had arranged two helicopters from Begumpet airport for Kejriwal, Mann, Yadav and other leaders. Rao will first take the dignitaries to Yadadri temple undertaken by the state government at a cost of over Rs 1,200 crore.

On reaching Khammam, he will take the leaders to the integrated district secretariat complex, which he will inaugurate in their presence.

Rao will also launch the ‘Kanti Velugu’ scheme along with the leaders. After having lunch, Rao will proceed to the public meeting venue where Vijayan and other leaders will join him.

Chandrashekar Rao has directed all ministers, barring K.T. Rama Rao to camp in Khammam until January 18 to ensure foolproof arrangements to make a grand success of the event.

Ministers, MLAs, MLCs and MPs have been given Assembly segment-wise targets to mobilise five lakh people from Khammam and surrounding districts, including from Andhra Pradesh.

They have been asked to mobilise 2.5 lakh people from the undivided Khammam district, 2.5 lakh from undivided Nalgonda and Warangal districts and 50,000 from places in Andhra Pradesh bordering Khammam.

