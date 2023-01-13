Pawan holds out list of promises to north Andhra if elected to power

VISHAKHAPATNAM: Invoking a quote from Swami Vivekananda, Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan has advised the youth of north Andhra region to have nerves of steel and muscles of iron -- to fight against the “corrupt” YSRC government and free themselves from “the shackles of slavery.” Pawan Kalyan also held out a list of promises to the people of the region if he's elected to power.

Addressing a Yuva Shakti gathering at Ranasthalam in Srikakulam district on Thursday evening, the actor said the ruling YSRC government “looted” the state, particularly north Andhra, where there was “no growth” and hence 50 per cent of the population migrated to other states to eke out a living.

Pawan Kalyan, targeting the next Assembly polls, appealed to the youth to strengthen his hands and the Jana Sena for their salvation from the present plight of joblessness.

“People rallied behind me but did not send me to the Assembly where I could have raised my voice. I lost in two places and came out like a soldier injured in war,’’ Pawan told the crowd. “Some ministers chided me for my loss in the elections,” he said.

Stating that the Jana Sena technically won in 53 Assembly segments, Pawan Kalyan said the votes were spread out all over the state. Had they been concentrated in one place, the party could have won some seats.

"I will fight till my last breath. I will not give up politics or you. This is my firm resolution," he said.

Listing out the “misdeeds” of the YSRC government since 2019, Pawan Kalyan said Jagan Mohan Reddy could not complete the Polavaram project, provide jobs to the unemployed and salaries to the employees on time. “The only action in the last three years was of ministers abusing the opposition leaders in filthiest language and grabbing government and private property.”

Pawan Kalyan said he had challenged Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy in the past and has enough guts to fight against Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Stating that the state politics was veering around three castes, Pawan Kalyan said backward castes should also be encouraged to participate in politics.

He said there were no full time politicians in the country. Every leader has financial support. Even senior leaders like Kapil Sibal and Chidambaram have law practice.

"I am ready to sacrifice my Rs 250 crore annual income if people donate to the party. I will return every pie in form of development," he said

Clarifying his stand on the alliance with the TD, Pawan Kalyan said rumours were afloat that the Jana Sena struck an alliance with the TD, following his meeting with Chandrababu Naidu in Hyderabad last Sunday.

“During the two and half hours of our meeting, we discussed the actions of ministers Rambabu and Gudivada Amarnath, the law and order situation in AP, the future of the state, but nothing about an alliance or sharing of seats,’’ he clarified.

He said, “The Jana Sena cannot go alone and become a martyr in the polls. The party is firm that the opposition votes should not be split,” he said, adding, however, that, “If an alliance lowers our dignity, we will go it alone in the next election with the peoples’ support.’’ The hint was that he expected a fair deal from the alliance partner.

Taking on minister Dharmana Prasada Rao, he said the government has reduced AP to three states. “This minister from north Andhra kept quite when the region was looted, illegal mining was encouraged and precious government land was mortgaged in Visakhapatnam. Let them have 26 states and loot further,’’ he said.

Listing out his assurances to north Andhra before concluding his speech, Pawan Kalyan said if he is voted to power, he would make the region a financial hub with more investment and more industries that could create jobs. He would complete the pending irrigation projects, build jetties all along the coast, curb illegal mining and conduct a safety audit of all the industries.