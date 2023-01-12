Mallu Ravi named accused in in war room case

Hyderabad: Cybercrime police investigating the case of morphed images of public representatives being circulated in the social media have named Congress

leader Mallu Ravi as an accused in the case. Police have already served a

notice on him asking him to appear for questioning on January 12 (Thursday).

Police had served notices on Congress strategist Sunil Kanugolu and three

employees working for Sunil. During investigation, Ravi had written to the

Cybercrime police on December 29, expressing his interest to join the

investigation.

In the letter, he stated that the case is related to the Congress war room

being run by him and asked police to examine him in the case.

Taking his letter into consideration and also the statement of Sunil

recorded two days ago saying that he worked under Ravi and only did as

instructed, Cybercrime police added Ravi as an accused in the case. “More

details about his role in the case would come out during his questioning,”

they said.