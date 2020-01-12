Vijayawada: Parties to realign for civic elections

VIJAYAWADA: A political re-alignment is on cards in Andhra Pradesh with Telugu Desam, Jana Sena and Left parties, who are on the same page on the contentious capital issue, working on possible pacts for contesting the ensuing polls to local bodies.

While Left parties have already joined the Joint Action Committee formed by Telugu Desam supremo N. Chandrababu Naidu to oppose relocation of the capital from Amaravati, Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan on Saturday announced his party’s decision to oppose shifting of the capital. He went on to say that a divided opposition was the cause for YSR Congress securing 151 seats in the last general elections to the Assembly.

After considerable internal deliberations and airing of different opinions, the Bharatiya Janata Party too passed a resolution at its state executive on Saturday to fight against relocation of the capital from Amaravati. The party, however, decided to organise protests on its own, keeping away from the TD-led stir.

“The Chief Minister’s decision has given a fresh lease of life to an otherwise subdued opposition. Some parties may fight individually and others could join together. But, overall, the voice of dissent is rising. It will not be a smooth sailing for the ruling party in local body polls,” said CPI state secretary K. Ramakrishna.

While the TD got about 40 per cent of the votes in the last general elections, Jana Sena’s share was six per cent and Left parties accounted for one per cent each. Opposition parties are hoping that under the changed dynamics, the three parties could come together and bag the anti-establishment vote.

“We are sure that Jagan will not be able to retain his 50 per cent vote share in the local body polls,” Mr Ramakrishna said.

Sources in Telugu Desam told Deccan Chronicle that an electoral pact with the Left and Jana Sena was very much under serious consideration. “We will consolidate on alliances post Sankranti, by which time the election notification would be out,” a senior TD leader said, adding that a united opposition would pose a serious problem for the ruling party.

The TD, which lost the Modi support base in the state during general elections, is making every effort to woo them highlighting two issues – Prime Minister Narendra Modi laying foundation stone for the capital overtly and spread of Christianity in the state covertly.

Sources said the Jana Sena Political Affairs Committee, which met in the city, also gave a thought to possible poll alliances.