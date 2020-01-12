Nation Politics 12 Jan 2020 KT Rama Rao firefigh ...
Nation, Politics

KT Rama Rao firefights outbreak of TRS dissidence

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | IREDDY SRINIVAS REDDY
Published Jan 12, 2020, 1:46 am IST
Updated Jan 12, 2020, 1:46 am IST
Agriculture minister S. Niranjan Reddy and Alampur MLA Abraham are said to have complained against Krishna Rao for encouraging dissidents.
KT Rama Rao
 KT Rama Rao

Hyderabad: Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) working president K.T. Rama Rao on Saturday reportedly took a few ministers and MLAs, MLCs and constituency-in-charges to task for failing to prevent ticket aspirants from filing nominations independently.

Mr Rama Rao called them to Telangana Bha-van and discussed the possibilities of several aspirants remaining in the fray after the withdrawal of nominations on January 14.

 

Party sources disclosed that the working president made it clear that all the aspirants who have filed nominations should withdraw if they did not get B-forms before the withdrawal date.

Mr Rama Rao also took up the issue of rebels who were given B-forms.

Keeping in view the allegations that former minister and senior TRS leader from Mahabubnagar, Jupally Krishna Rao, has been encouraging rebels by issuing B-forms to 20 of his followers in Kollapur municipality from the All India Forward Bloc, Mr Rama Rao had a one-on-one meeting with Mr Krishna Rao.

Agriculture minister S. Niranjan Reddy and Alampur MLA Abraham are said to have complained against Krishna Rao for encouraging dissidents.

After the meeting Mr Krishna Rao claimed to have nothing to do with those candidates who filed as members of the All India Forward Bloc. He affirmed Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao as his leader. Small disputes were common in a family and there were rebels in last municipal polls as well.

Mr Rama Rao enquired with labour minister Ch Malla Reddy about the mayor aspirant in the Peerzadiguda Municipal Corporation, D. Dayakar Reddy, who quit the TRS on Friday morning but returned at night.

Mr Malla Reddy told the media that he explained that Congress leaders “forcibly” offered a party shawl to Mr Dayakar Reddy.  Mr Dayakar Reddy was with the TRS and was a good worker but the party has not given him any assurance.

Tandul MLA Rohit Reddy met the working president and reportedly complained against MLC. P. Mahender Reddy, whose followers filed nominations in Tandur municipality despite a compromise brokered by minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav.

Mr Rama Rao called Kalwakurthy MLA Jaipal Yadav and MLC K. Narayana Reddy to sort out their differences regarding the Amangal municipality. Still, while exiting Telangana Bhavan, Mr Jaipal Yadav said: “Municipal polls will prove who had his grip on the constituency, either Kasireddy Narayan Reddy or me. Let’s wait.”

...
Tags: k.t. rama rao, telangana rashtra samiti
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

It said the shares of Mr Mohan Guruswamy’s wife have been (deposited) in her demat account and priority services are being provided to the customer.

Pending payments in a month, says co

Police beat up a farmer protesting the capital relocation in Mandadam, Guntur (Photo: C. NARAYANA RAO)

Vijayawada: Woman fractures leg during stir

N. Chandrababu Naidu

Vijayawada: Parties to realign for civic elections

K Chandrasekhar Rao

K Chandrasekhar Rao, Jagan Mohan Reddy will meet without any officials



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Tokyo Olympics athletes worried eco-friendly beds could curtail their sex life

Beds made of cardboards for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Village are displayed in Tokyo. AFP photo
 

When Djokovic was distracted by a sick woman in stands

Novak Djokovic of Serbia signs autographs after his mens singles match against Denis Shapovalov of Canada at the ATP Cup tennis tournament in Sydney on Froday. AFP photo
 

Panasonic launches breakthrough tech that has to be seen to be believed

The VR glasses are designed to be compact and lightweight.
 

This tech ensures your premature ejaculation days are a thing of the past

Morari introduced a one-use smart band-aid for the taint. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

HiFuture TidyBuds Pro review: Monster charging case, also a mini power bank

The HiFuture TidyBuds Pro are one of the most unique looking earbuds we have seen of late, shaped roughly like the oxford comma.
 

Instead of announcing PS5 at CES, Sony reveals mind-bending car

The Sony Vision-S concept vehicle features a total of 33 sensors and this includes CMOS and ToF sensors that are embedded inside the car itself. (Photo: Mashable)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

37 students identified in WhatsApp group linked to JNU violence: Cops

Delhi Police has identified 37 students from a WhatsApp group created during the January 5 violence on the JNU campus, sources said. (Photo: File)

Protests against three capital proposal in Andhra Pradesh enter 25th day

The protests against the three capital proposal for the Andhra Pradesh entered the 25th day here on Saturday. (Photo: ANI)

‘Very few already made it’: UN thanks India for paying dues on time

The United Nations (UN) has thanked India for paying its regular budget assessments, only the fourth nation to make full contributions within the specified timeframe of the 193-member world body. (Photo: File)

‘Indians are innocent, believe anything’: Chidambaram's dig at govt

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Friday said that he has never seen innocents like the Indian people, who believe the claims made by the government on the implementation of its programmes. (Photo: File)

'Stupid, fools': What Boeing execs really think of our DGCA officials

During the approval process for Boeing's 737 MAX planes in India in 2017, company executives used words such as
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham