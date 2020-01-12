KT Rama Rao firefights outbreak of TRS dissidence

Hyderabad: Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) working president K.T. Rama Rao on Saturday reportedly took a few ministers and MLAs, MLCs and constituency-in-charges to task for failing to prevent ticket aspirants from filing nominations independently.

Mr Rama Rao called them to Telangana Bha-van and discussed the possibilities of several aspirants remaining in the fray after the withdrawal of nominations on January 14.

Party sources disclosed that the working president made it clear that all the aspirants who have filed nominations should withdraw if they did not get B-forms before the withdrawal date.

Mr Rama Rao also took up the issue of rebels who were given B-forms.

Keeping in view the allegations that former minister and senior TRS leader from Mahabubnagar, Jupally Krishna Rao, has been encouraging rebels by issuing B-forms to 20 of his followers in Kollapur municipality from the All India Forward Bloc, Mr Rama Rao had a one-on-one meeting with Mr Krishna Rao.

Agriculture minister S. Niranjan Reddy and Alampur MLA Abraham are said to have complained against Krishna Rao for encouraging dissidents.

After the meeting Mr Krishna Rao claimed to have nothing to do with those candidates who filed as members of the All India Forward Bloc. He affirmed Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao as his leader. Small disputes were common in a family and there were rebels in last municipal polls as well.

Mr Rama Rao enquired with labour minister Ch Malla Reddy about the mayor aspirant in the Peerzadiguda Municipal Corporation, D. Dayakar Reddy, who quit the TRS on Friday morning but returned at night.

Mr Malla Reddy told the media that he explained that Congress leaders “forcibly” offered a party shawl to Mr Dayakar Reddy. Mr Dayakar Reddy was with the TRS and was a good worker but the party has not given him any assurance.

Tandul MLA Rohit Reddy met the working president and reportedly complained against MLC. P. Mahender Reddy, whose followers filed nominations in Tandur municipality despite a compromise brokered by minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav.

Mr Rama Rao called Kalwakurthy MLA Jaipal Yadav and MLC K. Narayana Reddy to sort out their differences regarding the Amangal municipality. Still, while exiting Telangana Bhavan, Mr Jaipal Yadav said: “Municipal polls will prove who had his grip on the constituency, either Kasireddy Narayan Reddy or me. Let’s wait.”