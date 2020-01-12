Nation Politics 12 Jan 2020 Congress Working Com ...
Nation, Politics

Congress Working Committee demands withdrawal of CAA, NPR

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SREEPARNA CHAKRABARTY
Published Jan 12, 2020, 1:16 am IST
Updated Jan 12, 2020, 1:16 am IST
As the students’ protest gains momentum, it is clear that the government is digging in its heels: Sonia Gandhi.
Sonia Gandhi in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo: PTI)
 Sonia Gandhi in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Terming the Citizenship (Amendment) Act as a “discriminatory” and “divisive” law, the Cong-ress on Saturday deman-ded that the CAA be withdrawn and the pro-cess of NPR be stopped. The party also demanded that a high-powered commission be constituted to inquire into incidents connected with the anti-CAA protests.

The Opposition party also threw its weight behind the agitating students of universities acr-oss the country even as its interim president So-nia Gandhi decried “pol-ice excesses” in many parts of UP and varsities like JNU, Jamia Millia Islamia and AMU.

 

At a special session of the Congress Working Committee, Mrs Gandhi said: “As the students’ protest gains momentum, it is clear that the government is digging in its heels. Not a day passes without the home minister, and on some days the Prime Minister himself, making provocative statements.”

“The CAA is a discriminatory and divisive law. The sinister purpose of the law is clear to every patriotic, tolerant and secular Indian: it is to divide the Indian people on religious lines,” Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi said.

Gandhi further said that she was inspired by the struggle of the students who have taken to the streets and saluted their courage even as she condemned the use of brute force by the police.

“We are appalled by police excesses and use of brute force in many towns of UP, in Jamia Millia, in the Jawaharlal Nehru University, Bana-ras Hindu University, Allahabad University, Delhi University, Gujarat University, Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru. We, therefore, demand that a comprehensive high-powered commission should be constituted to inquire into the incidents connected with the anti-CAA protests and justice to the affected persons,” she added.

Shortly after Mrs Gandhi’s speech, the CWC passed a resolution that every worker of the party would work alongside India’s youth and the students in their endeavor to defend the Constitution.

“The BJP government has used its brute majority to impose its divisive and discriminatory agenda in an insensitive manner. CWC cautions the government that its pursuit of divisive agenda with the sole objective of polarisation may give short-term political dividends but will create deep fissures in the society undermining national unity and social stability,” the resolution said.

The resolution also sought the lifting of curbs and restoration of civil liberties in Jammu and Kashmir.

The CWC also discussed the report submitted by a Congress fact-finding committee, which was sent to JNU. Sources said that report found the vice-chancellor’s role suspicious in dealing with the situation. It also raised questions on the functioning of Internet services while violence was unleashed on students in the campus.

Interestingly, Rahul Gandhi did not attend the CWC meeting. 

...
Tags: citizenship (amendment) act, sonia gandhi, congress working committee
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

It said the shares of Mr Mohan Guruswamy’s wife have been (deposited) in her demat account and priority services are being provided to the customer.

Pending payments in a month, says co

Police beat up a farmer protesting the capital relocation in Mandadam, Guntur (Photo: C. NARAYANA RAO)

Vijayawada: Woman fractures leg during stir

N. Chandrababu Naidu

Vijayawada: Parties to realign for civic elections

K Chandrasekhar Rao

K Chandrasekhar Rao, Jagan Mohan Reddy will meet without any officials



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Tokyo Olympics athletes worried eco-friendly beds could curtail their sex life

Beds made of cardboards for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Village are displayed in Tokyo. AFP photo
 

When Djokovic was distracted by a sick woman in stands

Novak Djokovic of Serbia signs autographs after his mens singles match against Denis Shapovalov of Canada at the ATP Cup tennis tournament in Sydney on Froday. AFP photo
 

Panasonic launches breakthrough tech that has to be seen to be believed

The VR glasses are designed to be compact and lightweight.
 

This tech ensures your premature ejaculation days are a thing of the past

Morari introduced a one-use smart band-aid for the taint. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

HiFuture TidyBuds Pro review: Monster charging case, also a mini power bank

The HiFuture TidyBuds Pro are one of the most unique looking earbuds we have seen of late, shaped roughly like the oxford comma.
 

Instead of announcing PS5 at CES, Sony reveals mind-bending car

The Sony Vision-S concept vehicle features a total of 33 sensors and this includes CMOS and ToF sensors that are embedded inside the car itself. (Photo: Mashable)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

37 students identified in WhatsApp group linked to JNU violence: Cops

Delhi Police has identified 37 students from a WhatsApp group created during the January 5 violence on the JNU campus, sources said. (Photo: File)

Protests against three capital proposal in Andhra Pradesh enter 25th day

The protests against the three capital proposal for the Andhra Pradesh entered the 25th day here on Saturday. (Photo: ANI)

‘Very few already made it’: UN thanks India for paying dues on time

The United Nations (UN) has thanked India for paying its regular budget assessments, only the fourth nation to make full contributions within the specified timeframe of the 193-member world body. (Photo: File)

‘Indians are innocent, believe anything’: Chidambaram's dig at govt

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Friday said that he has never seen innocents like the Indian people, who believe the claims made by the government on the implementation of its programmes. (Photo: File)

'Stupid, fools': What Boeing execs really think of our DGCA officials

During the approval process for Boeing's 737 MAX planes in India in 2017, company executives used words such as
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham