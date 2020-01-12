Nation Politics 12 Jan 2020 Amit Shah: Congress ...
Amit Shah: Congress log, just try and stop me on citizenship for Pakistani refugees

Updated Jan 12, 2020, 5:48 pm IST
Barnstorming the heartland, home minister digs in heels
Union home minister Amit Shah and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan at a CAA awareness event in Jabalpur, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020. (PTI Photo)
 Union home minister Amit Shah and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan at a CAA awareness event in Jabalpur, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020. (PTI Photo)

Jabalpur: Union home minister Amit Shah on Sunday said the government "will not rest" until each oppressed Pakistani refugee is given Indian citizenship.

He was speaking at a public meeting organised here to drum up support for the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).

 

"Congress people, listen...Oppose (CAA) to the extent you can. But we won't sit quiet till each oppressed refugee from Pakistan gets Indian citizenship," he said.

"We will rest only after giving citizenship to all these people. Nobody can stop us from doing so," he added.

"The Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist and Christian refugees from Pakistan have the same rights in India as we have," he said.

The BJP president also said that Ram temple will be built in Ayodhya in four months.

