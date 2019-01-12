MK Stalin mocks at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, rules out alliance with BJP

Chennai: Asserting that the DMK would never enter into alliance with the BJP under Narendra Modi, party president M K Stalin mocked at the Prime Minister for “comparing himself with late statesman A B Vajpayee”.

A day after the Prime Minister said his party cherished its old friends, seeking to rope in outfits for the NDA, Stalin said people would not forget that it was under Modi's rule that Tamil Nadu's rights were “snatched away,” something unseen before. “I would like to make it categorical again that DMK will never forge an alliance with the BJP led by Narendra Modi,” he said in a statement, hitting out at Modi for “not doing anything to strengthen India's integrity”.

Political observers were quick to read between Stalin's lines to raise the question whether he would not mind a post-poll alliance with the BJP if the saffron brigade chooses someone other than Modi as its PM candidate. Some have also referred to persistent gossip in the party corridors that the BJP top brass is against poll pact with the AIADMK, considering the internal divisions and the serious corruption charges, and would prefer the DMK as partner since it remains a cohesive and disciplined political force even after the demise of its patriarch M Karunanidhi.

But then, Stalin seems determined, at least for now, that he would have nothing to do with the BJP-”under Narendra Modi”. Accusing the PM of treating with disdain values like secularism, social justice and federalism in his rule, the DMK chief said, “Modi is not Vajpayee.” While Vajpayee had stitched together a “healthy alliance” during his times, Modi's NDA had failed in this.

Accusing the PM of not protecting and practicing “pluralism,” Stalin said it was “strange and comical” that Modi was comparing himself with Vajpayee, whom the late DMK leader Karunanidhi, his father, had described once as “the right person in the wrong party”. The DMK had joined the Vajpayee Government (1999) “only to ensure growth through a stable government” and because the NDA agenda was inclusive and not divisive, he said.