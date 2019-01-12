search on deccanchronicle.com
I respond to stones with AK 47: BSP leader's shocking threat caught on camera

ANI
Published Jan 12, 2019, 3:12 pm IST
Updated Jan 12, 2019, 3:12 pm IST
Jagat Singh, the son of senior Congress leader Natwar Singh and was earlier a part of BJP.
‘If there is fire, I will take the first bullet on my chest. Be it Narendra Modi, Vasundhara Raje or Ashok Gehlot,’ BSP leader Jagat Singh was also heard saying. (Photo: ANI)
Ramgarh: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader Jagat Singh stoked controversy as he threatened to respond to stones with an AK-47.

Jagat Singh, the son of senior Congress leader Natwar Singh, made the statement at a rally in Ramgarh.

 

In a video, which is now viral on social media, Jagat can be heard saying, "Where was BJP when our 200 boys were in danger, I went there to save them. I'm not going to turn my back or stay quiet. If there is fire, I will take the first bullet on my chest. Be it Narendra Modi, Vasundhara Raje or Ashok Gehlot, I will answer stones with AK-47 and send all of them away (Goli chalegi toh pehli goli mere seene mein lagegi. Pathar ka jawaab, AK-47 ke sath karta hoon main. Toh aajao Ashok ji, aajao Modi ji, aajao Vasundhra ji, sabko peti pack karke bhejunga).”

Responding to Jagat's statement, BJP leader Rajendra Rathore told ANI: "Our party strongly condemns the statement given out in ego and fury. Jagat Singh was the one who used to praise Modi ji and Vasundhara ji when he was with our party. He suddenly left BJP and joined BSP like "Aya Ram Gaya Ram". I'm sure he will be rejected by people in Ramgarh assembly seat elections."

Earlier, Singh was a BJP MLA from Kaman assembly seat in Bharatpur district. Recently, he left the BJP and joined Mayawati's BSP.

Singh is now contesting elections from Alwar in the Ramgarh assembly seat elections which are scheduled to be held on January 28.

Tags: jagat singh, ak-47, ramgarh, bsp
Location: India, Rajasthan




