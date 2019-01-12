search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

‘Grand alliance is for anarchy, corruption, political instability,’ said CM Yogi

PTI
Published Jan 12, 2019, 2:31 pm IST
Updated Jan 12, 2019, 2:31 pm IST
CM Yogi asserted that in upcoming LS polls, BJP will perform better than 2014 and govt under Modi's leadership will be ‘strong and capable.’
‘Under the leadership of Narendra Modi, the BJP brought the country out of this state of limbo through welfare schemes for all sections of the society and good governance,’ UP CM Yogi Adityanath said. (Photo: PTI | File)
New Delhi: Any grand alliance of Opposition parties against the BJP for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections will bring in anarchy, corruption and political instability, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Saturday.

"Those who who did not like each other are talking about a maha gathbandhan (grand alliance). This is an alliance for corruption, anarchy and political instability," Yogi said as the Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party announced their alliance to fight Lok Sabha elections.

 

The BJP has respected "Ram and roti" through its emphasis on development of all sections of the society and respect to the faith of the people, CM Yogi said at the party's national council meeting here.

The UP Chief Minister also attacked the Congress, saying the party furthered the interests of a family, promoted casteism, regionalism and kept the country in limbo for 50 years.

"Under the leadership of Narendra Modi, the BJP brought the country out of this state of limbo through welfare schemes for all sections of the society and good governance," he said.

CM Yogi asserted that in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, the BJP will perform better than it did in 2014 and a "strong and capable" government under Modi's leadership will be formed again.

"Ask any impartial person -- a rural woman, a solider, a farmer or youth -- they will all say 'Kaho Dil Se Modi Phir Se' (they will vouch for bringing in Modi once again)."

Listing out the achievements of the Modi government, CM Yogi said the country has gained confidence under the leadership of the Prime Minister and nationalism, development and good governance have charted a new direction in the four years of his government.

...
Tags: bsp-sp alliance, yogi adityanath, bjp, pm modi, 2019 general elections
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




