search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  Usman Khawaja scored his fifth ODI fifty, his first on Australian soil. (Photo: AP) LIVE| Aus vs Ind 1st ODI: Kuldeep sees off Marsh for 54 runs
 
Nation, Politics

Congress starts exercise to 'fight elections alone' in UP

ANI
Published Jan 12, 2019, 11:00 am IST
Updated Jan 12, 2019, 11:00 am IST
This comes right before the joint press conference to be held by SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and BSP supremo Mayawati on Saturday.
‘A formal announcement on fighting the elections alone will be taken after the Congress president (Rahul Gandhi) will return from Dubai,’ a source said. (Photo: File)
 ‘A formal announcement on fighting the elections alone will be taken after the Congress president (Rahul Gandhi) will return from Dubai,’ a source said. (Photo: File)

Lucknow: With Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on the verge of forming an alliance to contest the upcoming general elections, the Congress party in Uttar Pradesh has started an exercise to fight elections alone in the state, sources said on Saturday.

The Congress alliance committee, along with the party leaders in Uttar Pradesh including Raj Babbar, P. L. Punia, Pramod Tiwari and General Secretary in-charge Ghulam Nabi Azad, started this exercise in the state, sources claimed.

 

On Friday, the committee finalised eight districts of eastern Uttar Pradesh, and will finalise district of the western region of the state, sources added.

"A formal announcement on fighting the elections alone will be taken after the Congress president (Rahul Gandhi) will return from Dubai," the source stated.

Uttar Pradesh Congress President Raj Babbar and other senior leaders are likely to go to Lucknow tomorrow. The party is expected to hold 11 meetings in total in various districts of the state.

Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) are expected to formally announce on Saturday their coalition for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, but ambiguity persists on whether the Congress would be made part of a 'grand alliance'.

Uttar Pradesh has the maximum number of 80 Lok Sabha seats out the 543 and plays a crucial role in government formation in the Centre.

...
Tags: rahul gandhi, congress, mahagathbandhan, 2019 general elections
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Earth’s shifting north magnetic pole: Unprecedented navigation fixes forced

Compass needles point towards the north magnetic pole, a point which has crept unpredictably from the coast of northern Canada a century ago to the middle of the Arctic Ocean, moving towards Russia.
 

iPhone prices slashed, heavy discounts offered

Suning announced on Friday that it would start selling the 64GB iPhone XR for 5,699 yuan, 800 yuan ($118.46) less than the device’s sticker price in China. It is also selling the 64GB version of the iPhone 8 for 3,899 yuan, a 1,200 yuan discount.
 

Apple to launch three iPhones with new camera features in 2019

In 2020, Apple will fully switch to the organic light-emitting diode, or OLED, display for iPhones, thereby completely dropping the LCD model, the report said.
 

SpaceX to fire 10 per cent employees

In June, Elon Musk fired at least seven people in the senior management team leading a SpaceX satellite launch project.
 

Video: Man locks Indian football fans in bird cage, asks to support UAE in Asian Cup

In the UAE, penalties for violation of the various provisions of the law include jail terms from six months to over 10 years, and fines from 50,000 to 2 million dirhams. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Forget Samsung or Apple, Vivo’s mysterious smartphone will feature a unique design

The Waterdrop" is inspired by the cosmic detector in the novel "Three-body." (Photo: @IceUniverse)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Poll panel is controlled by TRS, says Marri Shashidhar Reddy

Marri Shashidhar Reddy

K Chandrasekhar Rao orders training sessions for Newly-elected Sarpanchs

K Chandrasekhar Rao

Mamata accuses BJP of drama over ‘The Accidental Prime Minister’

‘A film has been released suddenly ahead of the elections...Accidental PM! Everyone is accidental PM. I fail to understand the meaning of accidental PM,’ said CM Mamata Banerjee. (Photo: File)

LS polls battle of ideologies; opposition coming together merely for power: Shah

Amit Shah said the PM Modi government has

‘Will get our math right, BJP will be defeated’: Akhilesh on SP-BSP tie up

‘They (BJP) are confused and don’t know what to do where,’ Akhilesh said at the event. (Photo: Twitter | @yadavakhilesh)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham