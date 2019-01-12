search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  Virat Kohli was dismissed early on in his innings. (Photo: AP) LIVE| Aus vs Ind 1st ODI: India in trouble as Kohli, Rayudu depart
 
Nation, Politics

Bezbaruah refuses to be part of MHA-constituted panel on Assam Accord

ANI
Published Jan 12, 2019, 12:03 pm IST
Updated Jan 12, 2019, 12:03 pm IST
MP Bezbaruah’s decision came after four of the nine members quit the central government-nominated committee.
Former bureaucrat MP Bezbaruah, in his letter to the Home Ministry, stated that with four members of the panel exiting, the committee is ‘non-functional and de facto defunct.’ (Photo: ANI)
 Former bureaucrat MP Bezbaruah, in his letter to the Home Ministry, stated that with four members of the panel exiting, the committee is ‘non-functional and de facto defunct.’ (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: In what could mean setback to the Centre, former bureaucrat MP Bezbaruah has refused to be a part of the nine-member panel, which was set up by the Home Ministry on January 7 to suggest ways to implement Clause 6 of the Assam Accord.

This decision of Bezbaruah, who was meant to head the Committee, came after four of the nine members quit the central government-nominated committee.

 

Bezbaruah, in his letter to the Home Ministry, stated that with four members of the panel exiting, the committee is "non-functional and de facto defunct", adding that his position as chairperson is "untenable".

The Assam Accord is a Memorandum of Settlement (MoS) signed between representatives of the Government of India and leaders of the Assam Movement.

The agreement was signed in New Delhi on August 15, 1985, in the presence of then Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, to identify and deport illegal immigrants.

The Clause 6 of the Accord states that appropriate constitutional, legislative and administrative safeguards shall be provided to "protect, preserve and promote the cultural, social, linguistic identity and heritage of the Assamese people."

The nine-member committee was formed by the Centre to look into reservation for Assamese people in the Legislative Assembly of Assam and other local bodies. The panel was given the responsibility to find out measures to preserve the identity and culture of Assamese people.

The timing of Bezbaruah's exit is crucial. There have been widespread protests in Assam against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2016 that seeks to give Indian citizenship to six minority groups from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Before Bezbaruah's exit, Nagen Saikia, who was the former president of the Asom Sahitya Sabha and Rong Bong Terang, a former president of the Sahitya Sabha, were the first ones to walk out of the committee.

These two were followed by eminent literary figure Mukunda Rajbongshi and the All Assam Students Union (AASU). The AASU exited the panel saying the Centre must first scrap the Citizenship Bill.

...
Tags: citizenship bill, mp bezbaruah, amendment, assam accord
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Earth’s shifting north magnetic pole: Unprecedented navigation fixes forced

Compass needles point towards the north magnetic pole, a point which has crept unpredictably from the coast of northern Canada a century ago to the middle of the Arctic Ocean, moving towards Russia.
 

iPhone prices slashed, heavy discounts offered

Suning announced on Friday that it would start selling the 64GB iPhone XR for 5,699 yuan, 800 yuan ($118.46) less than the device’s sticker price in China. It is also selling the 64GB version of the iPhone 8 for 3,899 yuan, a 1,200 yuan discount.
 

Apple to launch three iPhones with new camera features in 2019

In 2020, Apple will fully switch to the organic light-emitting diode, or OLED, display for iPhones, thereby completely dropping the LCD model, the report said.
 

SpaceX to fire 10 per cent employees

In June, Elon Musk fired at least seven people in the senior management team leading a SpaceX satellite launch project.
 

Video: Man locks Indian football fans in bird cage, asks to support UAE in Asian Cup

In the UAE, penalties for violation of the various provisions of the law include jail terms from six months to over 10 years, and fines from 50,000 to 2 million dirhams. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Forget Samsung or Apple, Vivo’s mysterious smartphone will feature a unique design

The Waterdrop" is inspired by the cosmic detector in the novel "Three-body." (Photo: @IceUniverse)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Ahead of joint presser, Akhilesh-Mayawati posters dot Lucknow

Streets are being lined up with SP-BSP posters on Saturday. (Photo: ANI)

Congress starts exercise to 'fight elections alone' in UP

‘A formal announcement on fighting the elections alone will be taken after the Congress president (Rahul Gandhi) will return from Dubai,’ a source said. (Photo: File)

Poll panel is controlled by TRS, says Marri Shashidhar Reddy

Marri Shashidhar Reddy

K Chandrasekhar Rao orders training sessions for Newly-elected Sarpanchs

K Chandrasekhar Rao

Mamata accuses BJP of drama over ‘The Accidental Prime Minister’

‘A film has been released suddenly ahead of the elections...Accidental PM! Everyone is accidental PM. I fail to understand the meaning of accidental PM,’ said CM Mamata Banerjee. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham