12 Congress MLAs suspended from Odisha Assembly for unruly conduct

Bhubaneswar: In a major political development, 12 Congress MLAs were suspended from the Odisha Legislative Assembly for seven days on Tuesday for allegedly disrupting proceedings and engaging in "unruly behavior." The decision was made following a motion moved by the Chief Whip of the ruling party, citing violations of legislative decorum and conduct.

The suspension impacts 12 out of the total 14 Congress legislators, including prominent leaders such as Ramchandra Kadam, C.S. Rajan Ekka, Dasarathi Gamang, Ashok Das, Satyajit Gamang, Sagar Das, and Prafula Pradhan. The move followed repeated disruptions that reportedly hampered the smooth functioning of the House.

Congress MLAs were seen beating gongs and cymbals inside the Assembly as part of their protest, seeking government action on the issue of women’s safety in the state. Their actions led to chaos in the House, prompting the Speaker's repeated interventions, which went unheeded. The ruling party contended that the disruptions warranted strict disciplinary measures.

The political standoff was not limited to the Congress, as legislators from the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) also staged a protest in the Assembly.

Senior Congress MLA Tara Bahinipati, who was not among those suspended, termed the decision as "a murder of democracy." He alleged that the BJP government in Odisha was deliberately suppressing opposition voices.

“I was feeling unwell, so I went home. This is unprecedented. The BJP government has created history by stifling democracy. Congress is not afraid; we will continue our fight. Ramesh Jena and I have not been suspended, and we will carry forward the protest,” Bahinipati asserted.

He further stated, “When BJP was in opposition, their protests were tolerated. Now, under their rule, opposition protests are being silenced. Our demand is clear—we want the constitution of a House Committee to ensure the safety of women and girls in Odisha. We will gherao the Assembly on March 27.”

Suspended Congress MLA Dasarathi Gamang also condemned the decision, stating, “The suspension is unfortunate. We have always respected the Speaker, but the BJP government is failing to uphold democratic principles. We are demanding a House Committee on women’s safety, and we will intensify our agitation.”

Defending the suspension, Minister Krushna Mahapatra accused the opposition of stalling the House for several days despite multiple warnings and appeals for cooperation.

“The opposition has been continuously disrupting the Assembly. Despite repeated requests and discussions, they refused to allow proceedings. The people of Odisha are watching these disruptions,” Mahapatra said.

BJP MLA Babu Singh also criticized the opposition’s actions, highlighting that each day of Assembly proceedings costs the government Rs 70 lakh. “Instead of addressing public concerns, the opposition has resorted to obstructive tactics,” he remarked.

BJD MLA Arun Kumar Sahoo, while not defending the BJP government’s decision, held the ruling party responsible for the disorder in the Assembly.

“The Congress MLAs were protesting in their own way, and the ruling party could have handled the situation better. The government should have agreed to form a House Committee instead of resorting to mass suspensions. This situation highlights the inefficiency of the BJP-led administration,” Sahoo said.

He further pointed out that during the BJD’s tenure, opposition demonstrations were not met with such severe punitive actions. “Under this new government, the approach to handling dissent has changed significantly,” he added.

The suspension of a large bloc of opposition lawmakers is expected to have a significant impact on upcoming legislative debates, likely intensifying the political friction within the Odisha Legislative Assembly. With the Congress vowing to escalate its agitation, the coming days may witness heightened confrontations between the opposition and the ruling party.

The BJP-led government’s handling of the situation will be closely scrutinized, especially in the context of its approach toward maintaining legislative order while ensuring space for dissenting voices in a democratic framework.