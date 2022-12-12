KCR leaves to Delhi, will hold yagam to announce BRS as national party

During the week-long Delhi tour, the Telangana CM plans to meet with farmers, Dalits, and OBC organisations from various states in the national capital to solicit their support for BRS. (File Photo:K.Durga Rao)

Hyderabad: Days after formally launching the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) to mark the party's foray into national politics, Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao has decided to perform the 'Rajashyamala Yagam' in New Delhi on December 13 and 14, sources said.

He had performed the same yagam at his farmhouse in November 2018, two weeks before the December 2018 Assembly elections, followed by a five-day 'Sahasra Maha Chandi Yagam' in January 2019 after becoming CM for the second time.

On Sunday, the CM delegated Rajya Sabha member Joginapally Santosh Kumar and roads and buildings minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy to make arrangements for the ‘yagam.’

The yagam will mark the inauguration of the party office there. Rao will be camping in Delhi for a week beginning Monday to focus on the expansion of the party to other states and inviting leaders of regional parties to the inauguration of the BRS national office in the Capital on December 14.

The BRS office on Sardar Patel Road in New Delhi will be housed in a rented property. The CM had laid the foundation for a permanent office in Vasant Vihar, New Delhi, in September 2021, and the building is expected to be completed by June.

During the week-long Delhi tour, the CM plans to meet with farmers, Dalits, and OBC organisations from various states in the national capital to solicit their support for BRS, according to sources.

Further, the CM intends to begin BRS operations in Maharashtra, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh. It is also learnt that the party leaders are scouting for land parcels in Vijayawada for the construction of a BRS office, and that efforts are being made to open offices in Bengaluru and Mumbai shortly.

According to party sources, the BRS will focus on the 2024 Lok Sabha elections but will extend support to regional parties in states such as Karnataka, where Assembly elections are scheduled for April-May 2023. During the launch of BRS on December 9 in Hyderabad, the CM expressed his support for the JD(S) in the Karnataka Assembly elections in the presence of former chief minister H.D. Kumaraswamy.