Nadda to attend BJP meet in Bandi’s hometown

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NARENDAR PULLOOR
Published Dec 12, 2022, 12:24 am IST
Updated Dec 12, 2022, 12:24 am IST
BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar offers coconuts equal to his weight during his Praja Sangrama Yatra at Vemulavada constituency in Jagtial district on Sunday.(Photo: By Arrangement)
Hyderabad: BJP national president, J.P. Nadda, will visit Karimnagar, the hometown of the party's state chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar, to address a public meeting on the concluding day of the fifth phase of his ‘Praja Sangrama Yatra’ on December 15.

BJP leaders stated that the party intended to mobilise a large crowd for the event, hoping to cross the two lakh mark. During his padayatra, Sanjay had met with the party district presidents of Adilabad, Nirmal, Karimnagar, and Nizamabad and asked them to encourage a large number of people from their respective districts to attend the yatra-ending meet.

On December 12, BJP state leaders and the Praja Sangrama Yatra team will hold a preparatory meeting for the public meeting in Karimnagar, while party leaders will visit SRR Government Degree College ground, where the event will be held, on Monday to oversee arrangements and assign work to the leaders. They will also speak to the media following the conclusion of the preparatory meeting.

T. Veerender Goud, co-convener of the Praja Sangra Yatra, told Deccan Chronicle that the BJP was treating the Karimnagar public meeting as prestigious. He stated that the party leaders and cadre are eager to meet with Nadda. "We will focus on the Karimnagar district for mobilisation, but party cadres and people from across the state will also attend," he explained.

...
