KCR heads country’s richest political family, alleges Bandi

HYDERABAD: BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar demanded that Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao implement all his poll promises. “Rao is threatening to kill me if I ask about the unfulfilled poll promises of his government”, he said. “I am ready to die for people,” he said.

Sanjay alleged that deeply involved in corrupt practices, Rao headed the richest political family in the country. Referring to the use of harsh language during his speeches, Sanjay said Rao was his ‘guru’ when it came to the “art of using language appropriately.”

Sanjay was speaking after the fifth phase of Praja Sangrama Yatra passed through Korutla, Jagtial and Vemulawada Assembly constituencies in Karimnagar district. He met many people, including families of Gulf migrant workers.

Sanjay said that the BRS government was issuing employment notifications but was failing to complete the recruitment.

Unable to get employment, many Telangana youths had migrated to the Gulf countries, he said. The state government failed to bring even the bodies or workers who had died abroad, he said. Sanjay assured that after BJP comes to power in the state, it will bring in a new policy for the welfare of migrant workers.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had sanctioned 2.4 lakh houses for Telangana state under Prime Minister Awas Yojana, but Rao has not bothered to construct them, he said. People are suffering a lot as the government has failed to implement Arogyasri health scheme, he said.

The Union government is ready to sanction an additional two lakh houses, if Rao ensured the construction of the 2.4 lakh sanctioned PMAY houses, he said. Earlier, the state government had assured to give Rs 5 lakh for construction of houses, if the beneficiary had own land, but now it has been reduced to Rs 3 lakh only, he said.

The BJP leader said that MLC K. Kavitha was directly involved in the Delhi liquor scam and should be punished.