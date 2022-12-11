  
 BREAKING !  :  Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a BJP election campaign rally ahead of the second phase of voting of the Gujarat Assembly elections, at Kankrej in Banaskantha district, Friday. (Photo: PTI) BJP leads in Gujarat Assembly elections
 
Nation Politics 11 Dec 2022 Country's unity ...
Nation, Politics

Country's unity above win or loss in elections: Cong leader Salman Khurshid

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Dec 11, 2022, 11:15 am IST
Updated Dec 11, 2022, 11:15 am IST
Salman Khurshid. (PTI file photo)
 Salman Khurshid. (PTI file photo)

Bareilly (UP): Senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid has said winning or losing elections is not important but what is important is the unity of the country.

On his party's defeat in the just concluded Gujarat assembly elections, he said the Congress' vote went to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and termed it a matter of concern.

Khurshid, who arrived here on Saturday to flag off the regional 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', attacked the Modi government and said the need for this yatra has arisen because the country is getting divided and the distance between people is increasing.

"It is more important to unite the country. It is not necessary whether you win or lose the election," he told reporters.

On the defeat in Gujarat, Khurshid said, "Our vote got transferred to AAP, so losing is not a matter of concern, what is the matter of concern is to find out how our vote went to Kejriwal?"

Warning the BJP of any misadventure -- hinting at horse trading -- in Himachal Pradesh, the Congress leader said if the saffron party thinks of any such thing, then it will only "blacken its face.

Khurshid said the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' is meant to unite the country.

"In the last 10 years, distance has come between people. That's why uniting the country is more important than winning or losing elections," he said.

Khurshid also targeted Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia over his remarks that the Congress has lost its existence.

"Only those who do not know about Indian geography can say this. Even today there is no BJP in many provinces of the country," he said.

"The importance that Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia had in Congress, he no longer has in BJP," he added.

On India assuming the presidency of G-20, Khurshid said, "The chance to chair the G-20 comes on a rotation basis."

...
Tags: salman khurshid, gujarat elections 2022, congress leader salman khurshid
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh


Latest From Nation

Bharat Biotech has requested the central government to include its intranasal COVID-19 vaccine iNCOVACC, in CoWIN portal. (Representational image: PTI)

Bharat Biotech urges Centre to include its intranasal COVID vaccine in CoWIN portal

Mopa International Airport in Goa. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the airport Sunday. (PTI)

PM Modi to inaugurate Mopa international airport in Goa

Telangana Rashtra Samithi leader Kalvakuntla Kavitha (Twitter/@RaoKavitha)

Delhi excise policy case: CBI to question Kavitha in Hyderabad today

The state Cabinet took this major decision at a nearly five-hour meeting that was chaired by Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao at the Pragati Bhavan on Saturday. (Twitter)

TS Cabinet decides to give more powers to roads department



MOST POPULAR

 

What to Watch for week ending December 9

Noted actor Randeep Hooda is all set to debut on Netflix this week with #CAT releasing on December 9, Friday. (Image credit: Youtube)
 

Bharat Biotech misstated Covaxin trial data

Extremely serious procedural leniencies and incorrect reporting of the results of trials of Covaxin, Bharat Biotech’s anti-Covid vaccine, have come to light. (AFP)
 

Marriage season to restart from Nov. 30

Devotees have requested temple authorities to construct pandals with palm-leaves on the open grounds, so that they could easily perform weddings. (Representional file image)
 

'Razakar' on sets, to aid BJP in 2023 Telangana elections

A photograph from the shooting of an upcoming movie based on the atrocities of Razakars in the erstwhile state of Hyderabad. (Image: DC)
 

Bizarre creatures found living in depths of Indian Ocean: Scientists

A representational picture of aquatic life (Image: Pexels.com)
 

Earth now weighs six ronnagrams: New metric prefixes voted in

It marks the first time in more than three decades that new prefixes have been added to the International System of Units (SI), the agreed global standard for the metric system. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

PM should clarify his stand on Maha-Karnataka border row, says Uddhav

Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray. (PTI Photo)

Indiscipline in party ranks will be handled, says Nadda after BJP's loss in Himachal

File photo of BJP National President J.P. Nadda. (Photo: PTI)

Border row: Karnataka CM's statement disrespectful to Shah, says MVA

Senior Shiv Sena ((UBT) leader and Mumbai South Lok Sabha MP Arvind Sawant. (Photo: Twitter)

Sukhwinder Sukhu set to become Himachal CM as Pratibha Singh pulls out

Congress MLA Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to be the next chief minister of Himachal Pradesh, in Shimla. (ANI)

BJP credits people's faith in PM Modi for historic win in Gujarat

The party is set for a landslide victory in Gujarat to retain power for a seventh straight term by winning more seats than in any assembly election in the state. (Photo: Twitter)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

-->