  
 BREAKING !  :  Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a BJP election campaign rally ahead of the second phase of voting of the Gujarat Assembly elections, at Kankrej in Banaskantha district, Friday. (Photo: PTI) BJP leads in Gujarat Assembly elections
 
Nation Politics 11 Dec 2022 Andhra to offer fina ...
Nation, Politics

Andhra to offer financial assistance to cyclone victims

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Dec 12, 2022, 12:38 am IST
Updated Dec 12, 2022, 12:38 am IST
Officials quoted IMD as saying on Sunday, the depression weakened into a well-marked low-pressure area over north interior Tamil Nadu and neighbouring Andhra Pradesh. (Photo: Twitter)
 Officials quoted IMD as saying on Sunday, the depression weakened into a well-marked low-pressure area over north interior Tamil Nadu and neighbouring Andhra Pradesh. (Photo: Twitter)

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh government has released financial assistance up to Rs 2,000 each to families affected by the Mandous cyclone.
The families would be paid the money when they return to their homes from the rehabilitation centres.

Chief minister Jagan Reddy has asked officials to extend whatever help the affected people in the cyclone-hit districts required apart from the starting of rehabilitation centres. The GO on the release of the financial aid was issued on Sunday.

It asked officials to disburse the money to the victims in the Nellore, Tirupati, Chittoor, Annamayya and YSR Kadapa districts.

Officials led by chief secretary Jawahar Reddy were constantly monitoring the situation and guiding the officials in the rescue and rehabilitation services. 

Officials quoted IMD as saying on Sunday, the depression weakened into a well-marked low-pressure area over north interior Tamil Nadu and neighbouring Andhra Pradesh. Hence, a vigil is being maintained by respective district administrations.

...
Tags: andhra news, andhra pradesh government, andhra pradesh news, mandous landfall, rehabilitation centres, cyclone mandous, chief minister jagan reddy, ysr kadapa district, jawahar reddy, andhra pradesh chief secretary, imd alert, imd amaravati, imd meteorologist, tamil nadu news, financial assistance
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Related Stories

Another cyclonic storm brewing in Bay of Bengal

Latest From Nation

I resigned as a minister as positions in PCC are not important to me. My priorities shall remain with the people, said Komatireddy Venkat Reddy. (Photo: DC)

Komatireddy to contest in next Assembly elections

A lot of vehicles were seen before the start of the races outside the gates, especially before the final event in the evening. (Photo: Deepak Deshpande)

Spectators get a taste of street racing

Existing and proposed top view plans of Mir Alam Mandi

Telangana earmarks Rs 16.14 crore for Mir Alam Mandi makeover

Devotees at the Sabarimala temple. (Photo: ANI/Representational)

RTC buses to Sabarimala at discount



MOST POPULAR

 

Bengaluru 'Police' slap fine on couple for late night walk on road

DCP North East Anoop A Shetty assured the two men would be identified and stern action would be initiated against them. (Image credit:Twitter)
 

Airport Metro to adversely affect structural stablity of several flyovers

Vehicles run on the newly inaugurated flyover. (Photo: DC/R. Pavan)
 

Airport in 20 minutes @120 kph; KCR plans quicker Metro ride in Hyderabad

Hyderabad Airport (Image: DC)
 

Bharat Biotech misstated Covaxin trial data

Extremely serious procedural leniencies and incorrect reporting of the results of trials of Covaxin, Bharat Biotech’s anti-Covid vaccine, have come to light. (AFP)
 

Marriage season to restart from Nov. 30

Devotees have requested temple authorities to construct pandals with palm-leaves on the open grounds, so that they could easily perform weddings. (Representional file image)
 

'Razakar' on sets, to aid BJP in 2023 Telangana elections

A photograph from the shooting of an upcoming movie based on the atrocities of Razakars in the erstwhile state of Hyderabad. (Image: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

India needs sustainable development, not shortcut politics, says Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with students as he takes Metro ride from Freedom Park Metro station to Khapri Metro Station, in Nagpur, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Country's unity above win or loss in elections: Cong leader Salman Khurshid

Salman Khurshid. (PTI file photo)

PM should clarify his stand on Maha-Karnataka border row, says Uddhav

Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray. (PTI Photo)

Indiscipline in party ranks will be handled, says Nadda after BJP's loss in Himachal

File photo of BJP National President J.P. Nadda. (Photo: PTI)

Nadda to attend BJP meet in Bandi’s hometown

BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar offers coconuts equal to his weight during his Praja Sangrama Yatra at Vemulavada constituency in Jagtial district on Sunday.(Photo: By Arrangement)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

-->