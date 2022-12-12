Andhra to offer financial assistance to cyclone victims

Officials quoted IMD as saying on Sunday, the depression weakened into a well-marked low-pressure area over north interior Tamil Nadu and neighbouring Andhra Pradesh. (Photo: Twitter)

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh government has released financial assistance up to Rs 2,000 each to families affected by the Mandous cyclone.

The families would be paid the money when they return to their homes from the rehabilitation centres.

Chief minister Jagan Reddy has asked officials to extend whatever help the affected people in the cyclone-hit districts required apart from the starting of rehabilitation centres. The GO on the release of the financial aid was issued on Sunday.

It asked officials to disburse the money to the victims in the Nellore, Tirupati, Chittoor, Annamayya and YSR Kadapa districts.

Officials led by chief secretary Jawahar Reddy were constantly monitoring the situation and guiding the officials in the rescue and rehabilitation services.

Officials quoted IMD as saying on Sunday, the depression weakened into a well-marked low-pressure area over north interior Tamil Nadu and neighbouring Andhra Pradesh. Hence, a vigil is being maintained by respective district administrations.