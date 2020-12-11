The Indian Premier League 2020

Kishan Reddy sounds war bugle in Warangal

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | ANUDEEP CEREMILA
Published Dec 11, 2020, 11:44 pm IST
Updated Dec 12, 2020, 9:41 am IST
The BJP leader tells people to show ‘corrupt’ TRS its place
Union Minister G Kishan Reddy inspecting the equipment at the new multi-specialty hospital at Warangal on Friday. — Anudeep Ceremilla
WARANGAL: The first step towards ousting TRS from the state was taken by the people of Dubbaka, the second by Hyderabadis and now it is the turn of Warangalites to show TRS its place, said Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy at a meeting with party leaders and workers at Hanamkonda on Friday.

“While Prime Minister Narendra Modi is ruling the country without taking a single day-off, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao never goes to the Secretariat. Modi is corruption-free and Rao is involved in crores of rupees of corruption. Modi is offering schemes for all-round development of Warangal city, whereas Rao is neglecting it by not giving a single rupee,” he stated.

 

Despite holding GHMC elections hastily, the people favoured the BJP. Without the Majlis, TRS has no strength in Hyderabad.

He asked the BJP workers to strive for the party victory in the upcoming elections in Warangal. He said the BJP is sure to win the 2023 elections in the state. “No matter how much KCR, KTR and Owaisi try, the BJP will form the government. The people, employees, youth and women of Telangana want the BJP to come to power for a democratic rule,” he said.

Warangal once fought off the Razakars and displayed the fighting spirit during the Telangana movement.  Our workers should be prepared for any kind of fight against the TRS. The polling booth level committee in Warangal should work hard. All you activists are the strength of the BJP,” he said.

 

