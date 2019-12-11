Cong: Why CAB during Onion crisis?

Mr Ravi criticised the Centre for its hurry in passing the Citizenship Amendment Bill but not bothering about increasing prices of the essential commodities.

Hyderabad: TPCC vice president Mallu Ravi has demanded that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao convene a high-level review meeting to control the rising prices of onions.

Speaking to media at Gandhi Bhavan on Tuesday, he pointed out that common people have been facing problems with abnormal increase in prices of onions. He charged that prices of the commodity were going up due to failure of the state and central governments in managing the issue.

He said onions were an important food item for people but the government is just not bothered about increasing their supply and bringing down the prices.

The TPCC vice president asked the state government to take steps to ensure that onions are not diverted to the black-market. The state and central governments will have to pay a huge price if they do not control the price of onions, he warned.

He alleged that TRS and BJP were encouraging a rift between Lambadas and Adivasis.