Nation Politics 11 Dec 2019 Cong: Why CAB during ...
Nation, Politics

Cong: Why CAB during Onion crisis?

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 11, 2019, 1:05 am IST
Updated Dec 11, 2019, 1:05 am IST
The TPCC vice president asked the state government to take steps to ensure that onions are not diverted to the black-market.
Mr Ravi criticised the Centre for its hurry in passing the Citizenship Amendment Bill but not bothering about increasing prices of the essential commodities.
 Mr Ravi criticised the Centre for its hurry in passing the Citizenship Amendment Bill but not bothering about increasing prices of the essential commodities.

Hyderabad: TPCC vice president Mallu Ravi has demanded that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao convene a high-level review meeting to control the rising prices of onions.

Speaking to media at Gandhi Bhavan on Tuesday, he pointed out that common people have been facing problems with abnormal increase in prices of onions. He charged that prices of the commodity were going up due to failure of the state and central governments in managing the issue.

 

Mr Ravi criticised the Centre for its hurry in passing the Citizenship Amendment Bill but not bothering about increasing prices of the essential commodities.

He said onions were an important food item for people but the government is just not bothered about increasing their supply and bringing down the prices.

The TPCC vice president asked the state government to take steps to ensure that onions are not diverted to the black-market. The state and central governments will have to pay a huge price if they do not control the price of onions, he warned.

He alleged that TRS and BJP were encouraging a rift between Lambadas and Adivasis.

...
Tags: chief minister k. chandrasekhar rao
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa

All of N-K in BJP basket: BS Yediyurappa played Veerashaiva-Lingayat card to hilt

Aravind Limbavali

BJP insiders fabricated video to defame me: Aravind Limbavali

A H Vishwanath

Not only Congress & JD(S), some BJP netas too backstabbed me: A H Vishwanath

The association’s statement noted that many PILs on this issue have been filed and dismissed by High Courts across the country.

Multiplexes: Supreme Court stayed outside food in theatres



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

As part of sweeping reforms, Saudi ends gender-segregated entrances for restaurants

Restaurants in Saudi Arabia will no longer need to maintain entrances segregated by sex, the authorities said on Sunday, further eroding some of the world’s strictest social rules as sweeping reforms take hold. (Photo: File)
 

PM Modi's tweet on LS elections 2019 bags India's 'Golden Tweet' of 2019

PM Modi’s “sab ka saath, sabka vikas” tweet celebrating the Bharatiya Janata Party's re-election victory in 2019 was the most retweeted and liked tweet of the year, making it the "Golden Tweet" in India. (Photo: File)
 

Bianca Andreescu wins Lou Marsh Trophy, becomes Canada athlete of year

Bianca Andreescu was awarded the Lou Marsh Trophy as Canada’s athlete of the year on Monday, capping a remarkable year in which the teenager became the country’s first tennis Grand Slam singles champion with her U.S Open triumph. (Photo:Twitter)
 

What does the four-year ban on Russia mean for them

Russia would be banned for four years from the Olympic and Paralympic Summer and Winter Games. That rules an official Russian team out of Tokyo 2020 and the Beijing Winter Olympics of 2022. (Photo: AFP)
 

Snake enters ground, interrupts Ranji cricket match

A snake entered into the Devineni Venkata Ramana Praneetha Ground, interrupting the Ranji Trophy match between Andhra and Vidarbha here on Monday. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Bose NC 700 review: Perfection, refined!

The Bose NC 700 is built around a stainless steel headband that feature a matte finish and they beautifully transition from a flat to cylindrical shape.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

'Didn't pay attention in history classes': Tharoor slams Shah over partition remark

Hitting back at Home Minister Amit Shah for holding the Congress responsible for India's partition on religious lines, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Tuesday said the BJP president was

'Why Pakistan and Congress speak in one language?' asks Sambit Patra

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra on Tuesday slammed the Congress party and questioned why its leaders and Pakistan speak in one language. (Photo: File)

Naidu challenges Jagan, seeks resignation over Heritage charges

Telugu Desam Party president N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday offered to resign from the MLA post if the ruling YSR Congress could prove that the retail chain Heritage Fresh belonged to his family. (Photo: File)

Tripura govt blocks internet services for 48 hours amid anti-CAB protests

Internet services have been suspended in Tripura for 48 hours from 2 pm on Tuesday in view of the ongoing protests against the Citizenship Amendment Bill, an official notification said. (Photo: ANI)

'Why death penalty...': Nirbhaya convict files review petition in SC

One of the four convicts, Akshay Kumar Singh, moved the Supreme Court Tuesday seeking review of its 2017 judgement handing down death penalty to all of them in the 2012 Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham