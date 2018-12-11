Telangana Assembly elections: N Uttam Kumar Reddy likely CM if Prajakutami wins

Hyderabad: Ahead of counting of votes in Telangana Assembly elections, TPCC president and possible Chief Minister candidate of the People's Front N. Uttam Kumar Reddy on Monday met Congress president Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi and returned to Hyderabad.

The high command has directed the TPCC to hold Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting at 5 pm on Tuesday to elect its new leader. For this, the high command is sending AICC observers. AICC general secretary and Telangana Congress affairs in-charge R.C. Khuntia reached Hyderabad on Monday evening.

Former Union ministers and AICC leaders Gulam Nabi Azad and Jai Ram Ramesh and Karnataka minister and “trouble shooter” in the Congress party Mr D.L. Sivakumar are expected to arrive in Hyderabad on Tuesday morning.

The TPCC has directed all new MLAs of the party and its People’s Fron allies to rush to Hyderabad immediately after the results are declared. The TPCC has made arrangements for their stay at a star hotel in Hyderabad.

If the People's Front comes to power, Mr Uttam Kumar Reddy is likely to be the Chief Minister. Congress president Rahul Gandhi is also of the same opinion, said a senior Congress leader.

In the event of a hung Assembly, the party high command has directed the TPCC to keep all new MLAs of the Front together in Hyderabad to prevent the TRS from indulging in horse-trading.

Telangana Congress leaders are also in touch with the independent candidates who have winning prospects. Sources said some of the Congress rebels have also promised support the party in the People's Front wins.