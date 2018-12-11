search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

Telangana Assembly elections: N Uttam Kumar Reddy likely CM if Prajakutami wins

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | S.N.C.N. ACHARYULU
Published Dec 11, 2018, 12:10 am IST
Updated Dec 11, 2018, 12:10 am IST
Congress plans Legislative Party meeting at 5 pm.
Prajakutami leaders led by TPCC chief Uttam Kumar Reddy leave the Raj Bhawan after meeting Governor E.S.L. Narasimhan on Monday. (Gandhi)
 Prajakutami leaders led by TPCC chief Uttam Kumar Reddy leave the Raj Bhawan after meeting Governor E.S.L. Narasimhan on Monday. (Gandhi)

Hyderabad: Ahead of counting of votes in Telangana Assembly elections, TPCC president and possible Chief Minister candidate of the People's Front N. Uttam Kumar Reddy on Monday met Congress president Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi and returned to Hyderabad. 

The high command has directed the TPCC to hold Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting at 5 pm on Tuesday to elect its new leader. For this, the high command is sending AICC observers.  AICC general secretary and Telangana Congress affairs in-charge R.C. Khuntia reached Hyderabad on Monday evening. 

 

Former Union ministers and AICC leaders Gulam Nabi Azad and Jai Ram Ramesh and Karnataka minister and “trouble shooter” in the Congress party Mr D.L. Sivakumar are expected to arrive in Hyderabad on Tuesday morning. 

The TPCC has directed all new MLAs of the party and its People’s Fron allies to rush to Hyderabad immediately after the results are declared. The TPCC has made arrangements for their stay at a star hotel in Hyderabad.

If the People's Front comes to power, Mr Uttam Kumar Reddy is likely to be the Chief Minister.  Congress president Rahul Gandhi is also of the same opinion, said a senior Congress leader. 

In the event of a hung Assembly, the party high command has directed the TPCC to keep all new MLAs of the Front together in Hyderabad to prevent the TRS from indulging in horse-trading.  

Telangana Congress leaders are also in touch with the independent candidates who have winning prospects. Sources said some of the Congress rebels have also promised support the party in the People's Front wins.

...
Tags: n. uttam kumar reddy, congress, prajakutami
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Related Stories

Prajakutami leaders meet Guv ESL Narasimhan over pre-poll alliance
Uttam Kumar Reddy will have to maintain his beard, says BJP


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Drinking orange juice could slash risk of dementia by 50 per cent, says study

Lapses in memory, understanding and episodes of confusion can be early signs of brain decline which can ultimately lead to life-threatening dementia. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Australia vs India: Rishabh Pant equals world record of most catches in a Test; watch

Rishabh Pant Monday equalled the world record of most catches in a Test by a wicketkeeper, snaring 11 in the first match against Australia while breaking the Indian mark. (Photo: AP)
 

Watch: How India ended 10-year win drought in Australia to win nail-biting 1st Test

India won their first Test on Australian soil in a decade Monday, bowling out the home side in a nail-biting finale to clinch the opening match of the series at Adelaide Oval. (Photo: AFP)
 

One week of bad air can raise risk of miscarriage by 16 per cent, says study

The study, conducted by the University of Utah, further added that even a brief period of pollution exposure can have dramatic effects on the body.
 

Mahindra Marazzo scores 4-star safety rating in Global NCAP crash test

Tt’s the fifth made-in-India car and first MPV to secure this safety rating.
 

Exposure to polluted air for a week can increase risk of miscarriage: study

Residents of cities across the globe are plagued by air pollution (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Uttam Kumar Reddy will have to maintain his beard, says BJP

Uttam Kumar Reddy

Prajakutami leaders meet Guv ESL Narasimhan over pre-poll alliance

E.S.L. Narasimhan

Congress leaders beaten up in poll violence

Paramilitary forces and state police were deployed in huge numbers to guard the polling station at Yakutpura in Old City on Friday. (DC)

Revanth Reddy asks Owaisis to stop supporting K Chandrasekhar Rao

A. Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Long weekend plays a spoilsport

Secunderabad constituency recorded the highest turnout with 57 per cent and Nampally the lowest at 44.02 per cent. Surprisingly, the polling percentage in Secundera-bad segment remained unchanged from the last time.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham