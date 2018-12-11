K Chandrasekhar Rao will be the Chief Minister, says Asaduddin Owaisi

Hyderabad: MIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday reiterated that the TRS would form government on its own and Mr K. Chandrasekhar Rao would continue as Chief Minister. The MIM stood with the TRS, he said after meeting Mr Rao.

Mr Owaisi reached Pragathi Bhavan, the official residence-cum-camp office of the Chief Minister at 1.40 pm on his motorbike and held discussions with Mr Rao for about three hours.

Speaking to mediapersons later, Mr Owaisi said he was confident that the TRS would retain power without external support. “I am sure that the people of Telangana will bless KCR with their love and see him as Chief Minister again. Though we are supporting him, he will not require our support.”

He said the MIM was supporting the TRS and Mr Rao for the sake of prosperity and development of the state and for nation-building.

To a question about the MIM joining government, Mr Owaisi said “Hum ko sarkar mein jaane ka shauq nahin hai, hum to fakir log hain aur hamara maqsad hai ke aman barqarar rahe (We have no desire to be part of the government, we are mendicants and our goal is that peace should prevail).”

Mr Owaisi said no one from the Congress was in touch with him. “My arrival here is a clear indication that our party is with the TRS and will come tomorrow as well.”

He said, “It is astonishing that the Congress was saying three days ago that I was sitting with the BJP and now they are claiming that they would get the support of the MIM.”

Mr Owaisi said TPCC president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy had watched a film two days ago, and asked him to see it again. “This will be his future,” he said and predicted a washout for the Prajakutami.

To a question about his riding the bike to Pragathi Bhavan, Mr Owaisi said, “Yeh shahr hamara hai (This is our city).” He said he had come on the two-wheeler to enjoy the pleasant weather and to “give a message to those who desire to cut our necks and force us to run away, that the our city is very peaceful.”

He said the MIM was supporting the TRS unconditionally and had made no demands. He ignored questions on the issues he had discussed with Mr Rao.