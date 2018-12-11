search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

K Chandrasekhar Rao will be the Chief Minister, says Asaduddin Owaisi

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | ATHER MOIN
Published Dec 11, 2018, 12:20 am IST
Updated Dec 11, 2018, 12:20 am IST
MIM chief says his party will support TRS, but won’t join govt.
MIM president Asaduddin Owaisi arrives at Pragathi Bhavan on his motorbike on Monday. (DC)
 MIM president Asaduddin Owaisi arrives at Pragathi Bhavan on his motorbike on Monday. (DC)

Hyderabad: MIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday reiterated that the TRS would form government on its own and Mr K. Chandrasekhar Rao would continue as Chief Minister. The MIM stood with the TRS, he said after meeting Mr Rao.

Mr Owaisi reached Pragathi Bhavan, the official residence-cum-camp office of the Chief Minister at 1.40 pm on his motorbike and held discussions with Mr Rao for about three hours. 

 

Speaking to mediapersons later, Mr Owaisi said he was confident that the TRS would retain power without external support. “I am sure that the people of Telangana will bless KCR with their love and see him as Chief Minister again. Though we are supporting him, he will not require our support.”

He said the MIM was supporting the TRS and Mr Rao for the sake of prosperity and development of the state and for nation-building.

To a question about the MIM joining government, Mr Owaisi said “Hum ko sarkar mein jaane ka shauq nahin hai, hum to fakir log hain aur hamara maqsad hai ke aman barqarar rahe (We have no desire to be part of the government, we are mendicants and our goal is that peace should prevail).”

Mr Owaisi said no one from the Congress was in touch with him. “My arrival here is a clear indication that our party is with the TRS and will come tomorrow as well.”

He said, “It is astonishing that the Congress was saying three days ago that I was sitting with the BJP and now they are claiming that they would get the support of the MIM.”

Mr Owaisi said TPCC president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy had watched a film two days ago, and asked him to see it again. “This will be his future,” he said and predicted a washout for the Prajakutami.

To a question about his riding the bike to Pragathi Bhavan, Mr Owaisi said, “Yeh shahr hamara hai (This is our city).” He said he had come on the two-wheeler to enjoy the pleasant weather and to “give a message to those who desire to cut our necks and force us to run away, that the our city is very peaceful.”

He said the MIM was supporting the TRS unconditionally and had made no demands. He ignored questions on the issues he had discussed with Mr Rao.

...
Tags: asaduddin owaisi, k chandrasekhar rao
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Drinking orange juice could slash risk of dementia by 50 per cent, says study

Lapses in memory, understanding and episodes of confusion can be early signs of brain decline which can ultimately lead to life-threatening dementia. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Australia vs India: Rishabh Pant equals world record of most catches in a Test; watch

Rishabh Pant Monday equalled the world record of most catches in a Test by a wicketkeeper, snaring 11 in the first match against Australia while breaking the Indian mark. (Photo: AP)
 

Watch: How India ended 10-year win drought in Australia to win nail-biting 1st Test

India won their first Test on Australian soil in a decade Monday, bowling out the home side in a nail-biting finale to clinch the opening match of the series at Adelaide Oval. (Photo: AFP)
 

One week of bad air can raise risk of miscarriage by 16 per cent, says study

The study, conducted by the University of Utah, further added that even a brief period of pollution exposure can have dramatic effects on the body.
 

Mahindra Marazzo scores 4-star safety rating in Global NCAP crash test

Tt’s the fifth made-in-India car and first MPV to secure this safety rating.
 

Exposure to polluted air for a week can increase risk of miscarriage: study

Residents of cities across the globe are plagued by air pollution (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Uttam Kumar Reddy will have to maintain his beard, says BJP

Uttam Kumar Reddy

Prajakutami leaders meet Guv ESL Narasimhan over pre-poll alliance

E.S.L. Narasimhan

Congress leaders beaten up in poll violence

Paramilitary forces and state police were deployed in huge numbers to guard the polling station at Yakutpura in Old City on Friday. (DC)

Revanth Reddy asks Owaisis to stop supporting K Chandrasekhar Rao

A. Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Long weekend plays a spoilsport

Secunderabad constituency recorded the highest turnout with 57 per cent and Nampally the lowest at 44.02 per cent. Surprisingly, the polling percentage in Secundera-bad segment remained unchanged from the last time.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham