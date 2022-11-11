  
Nation Politics 11 Nov 2022 Mahatma Gandhi' ...
Nation, Politics

Mahatma Gandhi's ideas have answers to today's challenges, says Modi

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Nov 11, 2022, 5:42 pm IST
Updated Nov 11, 2022, 5:42 pm IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi being welcomed by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin upon his arrival at Dindigul, Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. (Image: PTI)
Dindigul (TN): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the ideas of Mahatma Gandhi have answers for modern day challenges, including climate crisis, and asserted his government was inspired by Gandhi to work towards its self-reliance goal of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'.

In his address at the 36th convocation of the Gandhigram Rural Institute here, the Prime Minister said “Gandhian values are becoming very relevant”.

“Whether it is about ending conflicts or the climate crisis, Mahatma Gandhi's ideas have the answers to many of today's challenges. As students of the Gandhian way of life, you have a great opportunity to make a big impact,” he said.

“The best tributes to Mahatma Gandhi is to work on ideas close to his heart,” Modi added.

The Mahatma saw khadi as a “tool of self-governance” in villages and inspired by him, the Centre was working towards the country's 'Atmarnibharta', the Prime Minister pointed out.

“Khadi had been neglected for a long time. But through the call of 'from khadi for ration to khadi for fashion', it has become very popular,” and has shown a 300 per cent increase in sales over the last eight years, he said.

“Even global fashion brands were taking to khadi because it is an eco-friendly material,” he added.

Mahatma Gandhi wanted villages to progress, and at the same time preferred the values of rural life to be conserved. “Our vision is 'Atma gaaon ki, suvidha shaher ki,” (soul of the village, facilities of the city),” he said.

Reiterating the slogan in Tamil, he said, 'Gramathin aanma, nagarathin vasathi'.
Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi and Chief Minister M K Stalin among others participated in the convocation.

Tags: narendra modi, tamil nadu news
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)


