Lokesh to embark on year-long Padayatra from Jan 27

VIJAYAWADA: Telugu Desam General Secretary Nara Lokesh would start his statewide padayatra from January 27, aiming to equip the party to win the 2024 elections and return it to power.

The padayatra will begin from Kuppam and end at Ichapuram. TD chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu and other senior leaders would cover majority cities, towns and villages in 175 assembly constituencies in 12 months.

Besides raising the problems of the people, the issues of unemployment and other problems faced by the youth will be highlighted during the walkathon. “The problems of women, farmers and various communities will be discussed and awareness brought about among the people through padayatra, TD leaders said.

Lokesh aims to involve the youth in large numbers in the padayatra, which is seen as the way forward for bringing the party back to power in the next assembly elections.

Lokesh was initially planning to start the padayatra from October 2 next year, but it was changed to January amid speculations that AP might have early elections. The yatra is likely to continue till the announcement of the next general election schedule.

The route map for the Yatra is being prepared to cover as many rural areas as possible from Rayalaseema to Uttarandhra region.

TD leaders recollect that exactly ten years ago on October 2, 2012, Chandrababu Naidu started a padayatra in the united AP state. It made an impact in the next general elections and brought the TD back to power in present AP state in 2014.

The TD is planning to have the Lokesh walkathon for three days in each assembly constituency. An official announcement will come from the party high command after finalising the detailed route-map, public meeting places and spaces for local-level accommodations.