Conman cashes in on ED, IT raids; collects windfalls

Published Nov 12, 2022, 1:30 am IST
Updated Nov 12, 2022, 7:25 am IST
Political confrontation between the TRS-led state government and the BJP-led Centre has led to increased ED raids
HYDERABAD: The increasing political confrontation between the TRS-led state government and the BJP-led Centre, which has led to greater scrutiny and raids by Central government agencies, especially the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and income tax (I-T), has come in extremely handy for Hyderabad’s answer to Sukesh Chandrasekhar – Vineet.

Like any conman setting it up for the long con, Vineet, well known to people in high profile circles in the city, having close links with an MP from Andhra Pradesh, has convinced the elite society in Hyderabad and Vijayawada, using a myriad set of tricks, that he has easy access to the power corridors in Delhi.

“He began by posting pictures with some political leaders and powerful people in Delhi, which he managed with great desperation. He would project, especially through his social media posts, that he was within fingertips grasp of access to high echelons of power. Back in town, he would spread stories about how he met so and so,” said a politician-cum-businessman, who has paid Vineet.

“Vineet would have his assistant call him while he was in meetings and the way he would save those numbers would give people a feeling that top-notch people were directly calling him. He would even simulate the DP in WhatsApp and other social media messaging services to match,” the politician-businessman said.

According to people who have dealt with him, Vineet would use double connect lies – he would build contacts in Hyderabad and Vijayawada saying he had powerful connections in Delhi and then in Delhi he would portray that he was representing these powerful people from the Telugu states.

Claiming that his enormous clout could help politicians and businesses in “managing” their ED and I-T troubles, he even collected huge sums from many a troubled person.

The recent surge in investigation activity by Central agencies has come in extremely handy for him. Vineet is aggressively reaching out to companies and politicians reportedly in trouble by purportedly offering services like “stop or delay raids”, “ensure good support even if raids happen” and “get off the hook no matter what they find actually”.

Like for any other conman, the shadow of trouble began to loom with failure to deliver. After collecting huge monies from people for utilising his alleged influence, when “customers” did not derive any benefits, his claims began to be proven as lies and his facade of access to power began to crumble.

Far from the day when even powerful politicians in Hyderabad and Vijayawada would call him to seek appointments and other help, including in negotiations for deals, now he is in trouble – with an increasing number of angry contacts keen to even the books.

With the word spreading, even the very agencies he once claimed he could “help with” are now aware of him and are likely to soon probe his deals and claims with a magnifying glass.

