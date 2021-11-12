Nation Politics 11 Nov 2021 TRS to hold dharna a ...
Nation, Politics

TRS to hold dharna across state on Friday seeking paddy procurement by Centre

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Nov 12, 2021, 12:22 am IST
Updated Nov 12, 2021, 12:22 am IST
Ministers, TRS MLAs, MLCs, MPs will sit on a four-hour dharna from 10am to 1pm in their respective constituencies
A file photo of TRS plenary at Hitex, Hyderabad. (Twitter)
 A file photo of TRS plenary at Hitex, Hyderabad. (Twitter)

Hyderabad: The ruling TRS would lead an agitation across the state on Friday to step up pressure on the BJP-led government at the Centre to procure paddy from Telangana as is done in Punjab.

Ministers, TRS MLAs, MLCs, MPs and other elected representatives will sit on a four-hour dharna from 10 am to 1 pm in their respective constituencies. TRS leaders said Chief Minister Chandrashekar Rao will sit on dharna in Delhi later, if the Centre failed to procure paddy from Telangana.

 

They said there was no need for the CM to take part in the dharnas on Friday demanding that the Centre procure paddy from Telangana even during the rabi season, said TRS MLC and Rythu Bandhu Samithi chairman Palla Rajeshwar Reddy and TS civil supplies corporation chairman Mareddy Srinivas Reddy at a press conference at Telangana Bhavan.

TRS working president and IT minister Rama Rao will take part in the dharna in his home constituency Siricilla while finance minister Harish Rao will lead the protest in Siddipet.

Ministers, MLAs, MLCs and other elected representatives from the GHMC limits will sit on dharna at Dharna Chowk near Indira Park. TRS leaders and cadre in all the districts would organise farmers in large numbers for the dharnas.

 

The ruling party would continue the agitation in various forms until the Centre agreed to procure paddy from Telangana. TRS leaders hit back at BJP for holding dharnas on Thursday on the issue of paddy procurement across the state.

"The BJP government at the Centre issued orders stating it will not procure paddy from Telangana in rabi season. The BJP leaders in Telangana held dharnas today across the state demanding that the Telangana government to procure paddy. People are laughing at these BJP leaders for holding dharnas against the state government while it should rather be done against their government at the Centre. There were no farmers in the BJP dharnas except their party activists. Farmers understood how BJP leaders were cheating them and hence they stayed away from the dharnas today," Rajeshwar Reddy said.

 

Finance minister Harish Rao asked BJP leaders to stop their 'dramas' in Telangana. "Although the Centre did not clarify on how much paddy they would procure from Telangana in the kharif so far, let alone rabi, KCR garu opened over 6,500 paddy procurement centres in all districts and started paddy procurement on his own. Already 4,000 centres have started purchasing paddy and thousands of crores of rupees has been paid to farmers through online mode.”

“Can any BJP leader explain why they are holding dharnas against the Telangana government despite the Centre running away from its responsibility," the minister asked.

 

...
Tags: paddy, chief minister k. chandrashekar rao, trs mlas, rabi season
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

SCCL officials maintain that the incident could have occurred due to slippage of a gigantic coal block. (Photo: Representational Image/PTI)

SCCL probe team visits site of tragedy

India on Thursday slammed the reported construction of a border village by China in Indian territory in Arunachal Pradesh that has been under Chinese occupation for more than 60 years. (PTI file photo)

India hits out at China for village construction

Nellore police helping a vehicle struck in the flood water. (Photo: Twitter)

Life thrown out of gear in many parts of Nellore and Chittoor districts

Union Jalashakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat interact with media at Shram Shakti Bhavan in New Delhi on Thursday, 11 Nov 2021. (Photo: D. Kamraj)

Gajendra Singh Shekhawat hits out at KCR



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

The era of anti-Covid pills begins

This October 18, 2021 handout photo courtesy of Merck & Co,Inc. shows capsules of the antiviral pill Molnupiravir. (AFP)
 

Bathukamma bedecks Burj Khalifa; Telangana's fest goes global

Visuals of MLC Kavitha & MLAs viewing Bathukamma on Burj Khalifa. By Arrangement.
 

Sex worker-turned-author basks in glory of Kerala film award

Nalini Jameela, a recipient of the prestigious Kerala State Film Awards. (Photo: PTI)
 

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's the first bisexual Superman

DC Comics made the announcement on National Coming Out Day. (Photo: Twitter/@DCSuperman)
 

COVID through a gender lens: Study shows specific issues faced by women

The study talks about various problems that women coronavirus warriors faced during the pandemic and also gives suggestions to resolve some of these issues. (AP)
 

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

Alia Bhatt in Manyavar Mohey's new ad. (Photo: Screenshot from YouTube)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Centre restores MPLADS funds after COVID freeze, to dish out Rs.17,417 cr

The decision for restoration and continuation of MPLADS for the remaining part of financial year 2021-22 and up to financial year 2025-26 was taken during the Union Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI file photo)

Mamata takes over finance portfolio, Amit Mitra chief adviser

Mamata Banerjee. (PTI Photo)

Supreme Court to consider hearing plea related to polls for Bengaluru civic body

The court was told that there was an urgency as the poll process had been stayed. (Photo: AP/Representational)

EC releases schedule of MLC polls under local bodies’ quota

The elections are necessitated due to the retirement of the sitting members. (Representational Photo: PTI)

BJP leader Rao says Brahmins, Baniyas are in his pockets; Congress seeks apology

BJP General Secretary P Muralidhar Rao (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->