Nation Politics 11 Nov 2021 Patnaik gets scorn o ...
Nation, Politics

Patnaik gets scorn over CMs meet

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | AKSHAYA KUMAR SAHOO
Published Nov 11, 2021, 1:20 am IST
Updated Nov 11, 2021, 1:20 am IST
'AP CM came fully prepared for the talks, while the Odisha CM failed to effectively put forth long-pending issues,' alleged the Opposition
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy meets Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at Lok Seva Bhawan, in Bhubaneswar, Tuesday, November 9, 2021. (PTI Photo)
 Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy meets Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at Lok Seva Bhawan, in Bhubaneswar, Tuesday, November 9, 2021. (PTI Photo)

BHUBANESWAR: Opposition leaders in Odisha are not happy with the way Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik conducted his talk with his Andhra Pradesh counterpart Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday.

Leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress, the two major opposition forces in the state, on Wednesday alleged that when Jagan Mohan Reddy came fully prepared for the talks, the Odisha CM failed to effectively put forth long-pending issues, including water disputes and authority over Kotia cluster of villages, it has got with Andhra Pradesh.

 

Senior Congress leader Taraprasad said when both the CMs were holding discussions in Bhubaneswar, AP officials were busy distributing ration cards and other items in the Kotia cluster of villages.

“The officials of AP also distributed voters identity cards to people in Kotia. As per media reports, AP has already wooed several villages of Kotia region to its side.”

“AP has already got whatever it always wanted from Odisha. Now, it requires some more acres of lands for completion of Neradi barrage project and Jhanjavathi reservoir. When the people of Odisha were affected by these two projects, Naveen Patnaik did not draw his AP counterpart’s attention to it. Nor did he protest AP’s encroachment of Kotia villages and infringement in local administrations there,” the Congress leader claimed.

 

Senior BJP leader Bhrugu Buxipatra said that the AP Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy came to Odisha only to secure his state's interests.

“The AP CM wants to complete Neradi barrage project. His government says that this project requires 106 acres of more land from Odisha for completion. Actually, the project requires more than 2,000 acres of land from Odisha side. In Polavaram, AP wants to build guard walls which will lead to massive submergence on Odisha side. Is it acceptable to us? Why didn't the CM raise all these issues” asked Buxipatra.

 

Stating that AP was drawing water from Jhanjavathi river by constructing a rubber barrage across it, the BJP leader said the neighbouring state had been drawing almost all water from rivers from originating from Odisha by constructing several dam projects in the lower catchments.

“As per a direction of the Supreme Court, the AP CM came for formal discussion with the Odisha government. However, the truth is that he came here only after his state had successfully grabbed huge chunks of forests, water resources, sands and granite stones from the bordering villages of Odisha. I don't think the institutional mechanism that both the CMs declared on Tuesday to come up will be of any help to Odisha. It's very unlikely Odisha will get back what it has already lost to Andhra Pradesh unless the Odisha  Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik asserts our positions on different issues immaculately," said the BJP leader.

 

Senior BJD leader Ashok Chandra Panda sought to defend the Odisha government saying that Naveen Patnaik was well aware of all the issues and the state government is trying to resolve them through mutual dialogues. “The Opposition must not worry much. Both the CMs have declared to resolve all the contentious issues through dialogues. We are neighbouring states with a long history of mutual cooperation. Everything will be resolved through discussions," said Panda.

...
Tags: chief minister naveen patnaik, ap cm jagan mohan reddy, kotia village, polavaram
Location: India, Odisha, Bhubaneswar


Latest From Nation

Andhra Pradesh High Court. (AP High Court)

HC directs police, SEC to conduct Gurajala Nagar Panchayat poll in fair manner

Four coal mine workers of Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) were killed when a part of the roof of an underground mine in SCCL’s Srirampur. (Photo: Representational Image/PTI)

Four coal miners die in Srirampur roof collapse

Kerala Inspector General of Police (IG), G Lakshman. (Twitter Photo)

Kerala IG suspended for 'shady' links with 'fraud' antique collector

Saranala Sreedhar Rao, the managing director of Sandhya Convention.

Police arrest realtor for cheating buyers of Rs 11 cr



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

The era of anti-Covid pills begins

This October 18, 2021 handout photo courtesy of Merck & Co,Inc. shows capsules of the antiviral pill Molnupiravir. (AFP)
 

Bathukamma bedecks Burj Khalifa; Telangana's fest goes global

Visuals of MLC Kavitha & MLAs viewing Bathukamma on Burj Khalifa. By Arrangement.
 

Sex worker-turned-author basks in glory of Kerala film award

Nalini Jameela, a recipient of the prestigious Kerala State Film Awards. (Photo: PTI)
 

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's the first bisexual Superman

DC Comics made the announcement on National Coming Out Day. (Photo: Twitter/@DCSuperman)
 

COVID through a gender lens: Study shows specific issues faced by women

The study talks about various problems that women coronavirus warriors faced during the pandemic and also gives suggestions to resolve some of these issues. (AP)
 

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

Alia Bhatt in Manyavar Mohey's new ad. (Photo: Screenshot from YouTube)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Mamata takes over finance portfolio, Amit Mitra chief adviser

Mamata Banerjee. (PTI Photo)

2022 UP polls will lay foundation for BJP victory in 2024 LS elections: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (PTI Photo)

Modi tells partymen to become bridge of faith between government, people

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives to attend national executive committee meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at NDMC convention centre in New Delhi, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021. BJP National President JP Nadda is also seen. (PTI Photo)

Navjot Singh Sidhu says he has taken back his resignation as Punjab Congress chief

On September 28, Sidhu resigned as the chief of the Punjab Unit of Congress. (PTI Photo)

Supreme Court to consider hearing plea related to polls for Bengaluru civic body

The court was told that there was an urgency as the poll process had been stayed. (Photo: AP/Representational)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->