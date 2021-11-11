HC directs police, SEC to conduct Gurajala Nagar Panchayat poll in fair manner

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh High Court directed the station house officer of Gurajala and state election commission to provide adequate police protection to ensure conduct of free and fair election to Gurajala Nagar Panchayat scheduled to be held on Nov. 15 and also to monitor the entire election process by webcasting during election from 7 am to 5 pm.

A single bench headed by Justice D. Ramesh heard a batch of petitions on Wednesday as the petitioners alleged electoral malpractices like preventing them from filing their nominations and to take up campaign and facing threats.

Petitioners’ counsel Narra Srinivasa Rao prayed the court to issue directions to the respondents to take necessary care and caution to provide police force and officials to conduct Gurajala Nagar Panchayat elections in a fair manner.