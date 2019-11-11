Nation Politics 11 Nov 2019 India has potential ...
Nation, Politics

India has potential to become USD 10 trillion economy in 10-15 years: Rajnath

ANI
Published Nov 11, 2019, 3:27 pm IST
Updated Nov 11, 2019, 3:39 pm IST
'Our aim is to make a world-class domestic defence industry that is self-reliant and less dependent on imports,' said Defence Minister.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that with the talent India possesses, in 10-15 years we will become 10 trillion dollar economy. (Photo: File)
 Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that with the talent India possesses, in 10-15 years we will become 10 trillion dollar economy. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: While Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set the target of five trillion dollar economy by 2024, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that with the talent India possesses, in 10-15 years we will become 10 trillion dollar economy.

"Prime Minister Modi has set 5 trillion dollar economy target by 2024 but I feel that with the talent we have, in 10-15 years we will make it a 10 trillion dollar economy," Singh said at the 'Def-Connect' event here.

 

Last month, Singh had called for increased and active participation of the private sector in defence manufacturing to achieve the government's target of making the Indian defence industry worth USD 26 billion by 2025.

"Defence sector will play a pivotal role in government's aim of inclusive growth and making India a USD 5 trillion economy. Our aim is to make a world-class domestic defence industry that is self-reliant and less dependent on imports," he said while addressing the captains of industry at the 22nd India International Security Expo, 2019 (Defence & Homeland Security).

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: rajnath singh, narendra modi, indian economy, indian government
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

In the previous tenure, the panel took up various contentious issues such as demonetisation and GST for deliberations, during which Manmohan Singh played very active role. (Photo: File)

Manmohan Singh nominated to parliamentary standing committee on finance

Taking to twitter PM Modi wrote, 'Shri TN Seshan was an outstanding civil servant. He served India with utmost diligence and integrity. His efforts towards electoral reforms have made our democracy stronger and more participative. Pained by his demise. Om Shanti.' (Photo: Twitter)

'Irreplacable -- a true reformer': Leaders condole former CEC TN Seshan's demise

The chief minister highlighted the importance of learning English in these times. (Photo: File)

It is good education: Jagan slams VP, TDP chief over 'English medium' taunt

He had earlier served as the 18th Cabinet Secretary of India in 1989. In 1996, he won the Ramon Magsaysay Award. (Photo: Twitter)

T N Seshan: A strict and bold man, known for cleaning up India's electoral system



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Bigg Boss 13: Paras' GF Akanksha is reason behind his grudge with Sidharth Shukla?

Sidharth Shukla, Paras Chhabra and Akanksha Puri. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Celebration of Ajay Devgn's 100th film: Kajol, SRK share 'Tanhaji' actor's journey

Ajay Devgn. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Download now: New WhatsApp privacy feature will safeguard your experience

The Facebook-owned messaging service is now swapping ‘Nobody’ for ‘My Contacts expect’ which gives a user additional control.
 

Alibaba looks forward for record Singles' Day sales on November 11

More than 22,000 international brands from over 78 countries and regions will participate in this year's 11.11 on Tmall Global, Alibaba's dedicated channel for cross-border e-commerce.
 

How to spot hidden cameras in your Oyo, Airbnb, or any hotel room

If you’re going to stay at a shady hotel room in a pinch, here is a quick and easy way to spot a hidden camera. All you need is a Smartphone. (Representational Picture)
 

Video: Kangana Ranaut performs pahadi natti folk dance at brother's engagement; watch

Kangana Ranaut dance. (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

'No trust left': Sena slams BJP for reneging on power-sharing promise

After tendering his resignation as Union Minister, Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant blamed its ally Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for not keeping its promise on the 50:50 formula. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)

Responsibility of 'all of us' to give alternative to Maharashtra: NCP

Malik told reporters here that there is a need to reach a consensus on

Mass protest outside JNU over fee hike, dress code ahead of Venkaiah Naidu's visit

Hundreds of students staged protests outside the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Monday over fee hike, curfew timings and dress code restrictions in the varsity. (Photo: ANI)

BJP’s arrogance not to share CM’s post led to this situation: Sena’s Sanjay Raut

Raut said if the BJP was unwilling to fulfil its promise, then there was no point in staying with the alliance. (Photo: ANI)

'Afraid of truth': Priyanka Gandhi takes dig at BJP govt over farmers' suicide

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday accused the government of
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham